Sixth-ranked Bryan beats Harker Heights 5-1 to end perfect season in 12-6A

The sixth-ranked Bryan baseball team defeated Harker Heights 5-1 at Viking Field on Friday night to complete an unbeaten season in District 12-6A.

Eric Perez and Rylan Hill each pitched three innings for the Vikings (21-2, 14-0) with Mason Ruiz throwing the final inning.

Perez struck out three and walked one; Hill struck out five and walked four; and Ruiz struck out one.

Leading hitters for the Vikings were Chance Crawford 2 for 2 with two runs scored, Tysne Green 1 for 2 with a run batted in, Rolando Gonzales 1 for 2, Hill 1 for 2 with a RBI and a run scored, and Hunter Harlin added a sacrifice fly.

The Vikings will play Mansfield or Waxahachie next week in bi-district playoff action.