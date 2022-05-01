 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sixth-ranked Bryan beats Harker Heights 5-1 to end perfect season in 12-6A

  • 0

The sixth-ranked Bryan baseball team defeated Harker Heights 5-1 at Viking Field on Friday night to complete an unbeaten season in District 12-6A.

Eric Perez and Rylan Hill each pitched three innings for the Vikings (21-2, 14-0) with Mason Ruiz throwing the final inning.

Perez struck out three and walked one; Hill struck out five and walked four; and Ruiz struck out one.

Leading hitters for the Vikings were Chance Crawford 2 for 2 with two runs scored, Tysne Green 1 for 2 with a run batted in, Rolando Gonzales 1 for 2, Hill 1 for 2 with a RBI and a run scored, and Hunter Harlin added a sacrifice fly.

The Vikings will play Mansfield or Waxahachie next week in bi-district playoff action.

0 Comments

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Vanderbilt Postgame: Ryan Targac

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert