Shooting for gold: Caldwell native Phillip Jungman to compete in skeet shooting at Tokyo Olympics

When the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Caldwell native Phillip Jungman wondered if he still would have a spot on the United States’ skeet shooting team when the games commenced.

The answer is yes as USA Shooting announced all 2020 Olympic qualifiers, including Jungman, will retain their spots on the team for the 2021 Games.

Now Jungman, 26, is one of 22 Americans gearing up to compete in shooting at this summer’s Tokyo Games, which open July 21. Jungman will compete in men’s shotgun skeet on July 25-26 at the Asaka Shooting Range outside of Tokyo.

“We’ve been working towards this for what’s going on about a year and a half now, and it just seems like it was so far down the road. It was never going to happen,” Jungman said. “I’m starting to get some of my gear, so that when I go I’m in full USA garb, and it’s starting to make me more and more excited.”

At age 11, Jungman started shooting international skeet after he met Connie Smotek, a Texas A&M graduate who competed in mixed skeet at the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona and in women’s skeet at the 2004 Athens Games.