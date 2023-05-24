LA GRANGE — Plenty of curveballs were fired at Mumford baseball coach Aaron Thomas prior to the Class 2A regional semifinal matchup against top-ranked Shiner.

With both schools celebrating graduation on Thursday and Friday, a split series needed to be set up with an initial game Wednesday and the continuation of the series on Saturday at La Grange’s Leopard Field.

Thomas even said he thought about proposing a one-game, winner-take-all matchup.

A series was in the cards and the third-ranked Mustangs are glad for it after dropping a 4-0 pitching battle to the Comanches in the first game of the best-of-3 series.

On the field, both squads also needed to withstand a heavy dose of breaking balls.

Both starting pitchers, Mumford’s Damian Castorena and Shiner’s Ryan Peterson, were not afraid to whip 12-to-6 bending pitches for strikes in any count or situation throughout the game. Ultimately, the difference was two driven breaking balls off the bats of Shiner hitters.

“It was tough,” Thomas said. “ Would have been nice to maybe hit that slider a little bit more and get a couple in play when we had runners on, but he made some good pitches and he made it tough on us.”

A two-out triple from Castorena in the top of the first presented the Mustangs (29-3-1) with their best scoring chance of the game, but Peterson came up with strikeout.

Shiner (27-4) broke the game open in the bottom of the third, leading off with a single and then a one-out walk. Shortstop Drew Wenske sat back on a Castorena bender and drove it to right field, scoring Cale Shows on a sacrifice fly. The following hitter, Keenan Hailey, lined a breaking ball down the middle of the plate into center field for an RBI single.

“We tried to mix it up as best we can because we knew those guys can hit,” Thomas said. “I mean, they’re ranked No. 1 for a reason, right? They play good defense, they pitch and they attack the ball with good swings.”

Just prior to throwing his 86th and final pitch, Castorena tired and gave up his first two walks of the game in the bottom of the sixth. Thomas went to the pen twice but saw those two initial walks cross the plate on a bases-loaded hit batter and an RBI single by Shows.

Castorena took the loss in 5 1/3 innings of work, allowing all four runs on four hits. He struck out four. Peterson, a Sam Houston State signee, went the distance allowing two hits. He walked one and struck out seven.

“He’s got a three-pitch mix,” Thomas said. “Actually, tonight he threw five or six change-ups and I hadn’t seen that from him either. So, when you’ve got a kid like him, throwing mid-to-upper 80s and able to command a four-pitch mix, it makes it really hard on hitters no matter what level of baseball.”

Playing in Mumford’s favor is the fact they still have undefeated starter Chris Castilleja (9-0) ready when the teams return to action at 4 p.m. Saturday back at Leopard Field.

“We haven’t played anybody like them this year, but you’ve got to like our chances,” Thomas said of Castilleja.

Having dropped just three games this season, the Mustangs are decently inexperienced in rebounding from a pivotal loss. They also haven’t faced an elimination situation this season. However, Thomas said most of the players are hardened from last season’s series loss to Shiner in two hard-fought games.

“The message is control what we can control,” Thomas said. “Focus on attacking pitches and making good swings and don’t worry about the result, worry about the process. Worry about barrel on ball and swinging at good pitches.”