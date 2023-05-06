Rudder’s Nate Figgers, Bryan’s Tyson Turner, College Station’s Maddie Jones and Layni Kaase along with A&M Consolidated’s Maria Ireland and the Tigers’ 4x400-meter relay team won championships at last weekend’s regional track and field meets to earn spots in this week’s state meet in Austin.

Figgers won the high jump at the Class 5A Region III meet in Humble with an effort of 6 feet, 10 inches. His season-best effort was a winning 7-1 at the Texas Relays last month. The South Carolina signee has won 13 gold medals at Rudder and his 7-1 jump is the fourth best in the country. Figgers finished second at state last year with an effort of 6-7.

Turner won the high jump with an effort of 6-10 at the Class 6A Region II meet at Waco Midway. He finished fifth last year at state by clearing 6-6.

Consol’s Maria Ireland was a double winner at the 5A regional meet in Humble in the adaptive wheelchair division by taking the 100 (21.58) and the 400 (1:31.83). Jones and sophomore Kaase grabbed victories at the same meet with Jones winning the 800 (2:12.68) and Kaase the 100 hurdles (14.41). The Consol quartet of Chase Collin, Braylon Price, Corbin Parker and Justin Gooden won in 3:19.13.

Kaase also was second in the 300 hurdles (44.28) to qualify for state. Jones was second in the 1,600 (5:02.36). The Rudder girls 4x200 relay team was second with Chasity Rayford, Clarity Rayford, Kimora Maxey and Jada Harris posting a time of 1:41.80 to become the school’s first relay team to reach state.

College Station’s Kelsey Slater was second in the high jump (5-5). She also finished second at state last year. College Station’s Psoularia Maxey was second in the 400 (55.46) as the Lady Cougars won the regional championship, beating Killeen by 15 points.

Caldwell freshman Ja’Asia Mathis won the 4A Region III meet at Bullard (17-10.5).

Lexington’s Daylon Washington was a double winner at the 3A Region III meet at Waco Midway, winning the 100 hurdles (14.05) and 300 hurdles (39.03). He won the 100 last year at state and was second in the 300. Lexington’s Kamree Wolridge won the 800 (2:21.74) at regionals and was second in the 400 (58.95). Cameron’s Yierra Flemings won the long jump (19-6.5), 100 hurdles (13.95) and 400 (57.30) and was second in the triple jump (37-7.5).

Bremond’s girls won the 2A Region III meet in Palestine with Armiyah Castilleja winning the 100 hurdles (14.98) and 300 hurdles (45.76), while DMiyah Griffin won the 100 (12.44). Griffin was second at state last year in the 100. Bremond won the 4x100 at regionals with Kailey Wilganowski, Messiah McGowan, Za’Anniea Morrow and Griffin running 49.67. Bremond’s Bobby Drake won the 100 (10.61) and 200 (21.88), and he anchored the 4x200 with Tristain Morehead, Xavier Clark and Braylen Wortham that was second in 1:29.71. Bremond’s Jonah White was second in the 800 (2:01.98). Centerville’s Brett Wagnon was second in the 100 hurdles (15.16) and 300 hurdles (39.69), while Grant Franks was second in the 1,600 (4:36.13) and 3,200 (10:19.66). Centerville’s 4x400 of Andrew Newman, James Webb, Cade Smith and Wagnon were second in 3:24.85.

Hearne’s Tamasha Sellers won the 200 (25.56) at the 2A Region IV meet while Jada Johnson was second in the long jump (17-11) and triple jump (36-5.5) with Normangee’s Drew Stewart second in the 300 hurdles (46.32).

Dime Box’s Cyrus Kubena (1,600) and Calvert’s Da’Vion Allen (shot put) and Cohan Thompson (300 hurdles) also qualified for state in Class A.

The state track meet at Mike A. Myers Stadium opens Thursday with 3A and 4A. Friday will be 2A and 5A with 6A and Class A on Saturday.