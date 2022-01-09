 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Seniors dominate 2021 All-Brazos Valley Volleyball Team
Seniors dominate 2021 All-Brazos Valley Volleyball Team

College Station volleyball vs. Lake Creek

The College Station volleyball team reached the Region III finals for the second straight year and have four Lady Cougars on this year's All-Brazos Valley volleyball team.

 Cassie Stricker, The Eagle

The class of 2022 raised the bar for the 24th annual All-Brazos Valley Volleyball Team. Sixteen seniors make up more than half of this year’s team, and their experience was crucial in leading six teams on deep playoff runs, including three to their respective regional finals.

College Station, Iola and Bremond combine for nine nominations with all reaching the regional finals.

The Lady Cougars’ senior-heavy squad made it to the Class 5A Region III championship and is led by first-teamers Keira Herron and Ana De La Garza and second-teamers Emery Goerig and Abby Peterek.

Iola made it to the 2A Region III finals for the third straight year and is spread across the All-BV team, including Jenna McDougald on the first team, Lindsey Gooch on the second and Ava Pointer on the third. Bremond’s Lyndsie McBride returns, this time on the second team, while Sadie Kasowski made the third team after helping lead the Lady Tigers to the 2A Region II finals.

St. Joseph made it to the TAPPS District 4-2A championship and is represented by third-teamer Robyn Schoenemann. Leon made the regional semifinals and returns Lauren Salley to the second team.

A&M Consolidated ties College Station for the most players on the All-BV team with four after reaching the regional quarterfinals. Ava Derbes leads the pack as a first-teamer, followed by Emma Pahl and Gracen Harrell on the second team and Lesley Munoz on the third team. Brenham’s Brooke Bentke returns to the All-BV team, this time as a first-teamer after leading the Cubettes to the area playoff round.

Bryan and Rockdale made it to the bi-district round in 6A and 3A, respectively. The Lady Vikings’ Rilee Cumpton moves up to the first team, while Faith Clark earns a spot on the third team. Rockdale’s Julie Bartsch made the third team.

Rudder didn’t make the playoffs, but two Lady Rangers had stellar seasons, including Asani McGee, who moves up to the first team, and newcomer Gabby Baker on the third team.

• EDITOR’S NOTE — Selected by the sports staff of The Bryan-College Station Eagle, the All-Brazos Valley Volleyball Team represents the best of the best in area volleyball play during the 2021 season.

Team of the Year

College Station made it to the Class 5A Region III championship match for the second straight year after grabbing the District 19-5A crown with a perfect 16-0 record. The Lady Cougars, who had four seniors make the All-Brazos Valley team, swept New Caney Porter and Lockhart before winning five-set thrillers against Montgomery Lake Creek and Houston Fulshear in the playoffs and finished the season at 39-4 overall. 

Coach of the Year

Max Bergkamp, St. Joseph Lady Eagles 

Bergkamp has a 143-86 record in his three years at St. Joseph and led the Lady Eagles to their first appearance in the TAPPS District 4-2A state championship match. The Lady Eagles swept St. Gerard Catholic and Galveston O'Connell to open their postseason run and beat their next two opponents in four sets to clinch a spot in the final. St. Joseph finished with a 26-16 record, while going 8-0 in district play. 

FIRST TEAM

Ana De La Garza 

College Station Lady Cougars

senior, outside hitter

De La Garza is a three-time All-District 19-5A first-teamer who had 379 kills, 453 digs, 54 aces, 24 assists and 24 blocks this season. She also holds the program record for most kills in a match.

Brooke Bentke

Brenham Cubettes

junior, outside hitter

Bentke was named District 19-5A MVP, while making first team all-district and academic all-district.

Jenna McDougald 

Iola Lady Bulldogs

senior, outside hitter

McDougald led Iola to the Class 2A regional finals with 691 kills and 91 aces. She also was named District 22-2A MVP and made the Texas Girls Coaches Association all-state team for the second straight year.

Asani McGee

Rudder Lady Rangers

senior, middle hitter

McGee earned first-team all-district and AVCA all-region honors. The senior, who holds three block records at Rudder, had 448 kills, 116 blocks and 32 aces this season.

Rilee Cumpton

Bryan Lady Vikings

senior, setter

The 12-6A MVP had 888 assists, 283 digs, 118 kills, 47 aces and 20 blocks for the year.

Keira Herron

College Station Lady Cougars

senior, libero

Herron was named 19-5A's defensive player of the year after leading the Lady Cougars with 642 digs, 174 assists and 84 aces. The Oregon State signee also holds all the program’s ace records, including match, season and career.

Ava Derbes

A&M Consolidated Lady Tigers

senior, utility

Derbes recorded 14 triple-doubles and 12 more double-doubles as a setter and hitter for the Lady Tigers. She had 460 kills, 582 assists, 59 blocks, 373 digs and 47 aces this season.

SECOND TEAM

Emma Pahl

A&M Consolidated Lady Tigers

senior, outside hitter

Pahl made the all-district second team with 309 kills, 293 digs, 56 aces and an overall hitting percentage of .176. 

Lindsey Gooch

Iola Lady Bulldogs

sophomore, outside hitter

The 22-2A offensive MVP had 430 kills and 90 aces during the Lady Bulldogs’ regional final run. She also made the TGCA all-state team.

Lauren Salley

Leon Lady Cougars

senior, outside hitter

Salley racked up 309 kills, 426 digs, 71 aces, 11 assists and was named the co-offensive MVP for 22-2A.

Emery Goerig

College Station Lady Cougars

senior, middle blocker

Goerig is a two-time all-district first-teamer and had the best hitting percentage in 19-5A at .337 with 219 kills. The Washington & Lee University signee also had 62 blocks and 26 digs.

Abby Peterek

College Station Lady Cougars

senior, setter

Peterek, a four-year letterwinner, had 665 assists, 269 digs, 37 kills and 35 aces this season. She also made the all-district first team and is second all-time in career assists for the Lady Cougars.

Gracen Harrell

A&M Consolidated Lady Tigers

senior, libero

The all-district first-teamer finished first in 19-5A and 23rd overall in the state with 776 digs. She finished with 1,283 career digs.

Lyndsie McBride

Bremond Lady Tigers

senior, utility

The middle blocker and setter made the most of her senior season with 502 assists, 238 digs, 129 aces, 511 kills and 49 blocks. She was named the 14-2A MVP and made the Region II all-tournament team.

THIRD TEAM

Julie Bartsch

Rockdale Lady Tigers

junior, outside hitter

Bartsch had 507 kills, 71 blocks, 47 aces with a .342 hitting percentage for the Lady Tigers.

Robyn Schoenemann

St. Joseph Lady Eagles

senior, outside hitter

Schoenemann repeated as the TAPPS District 4-2A MVP, while making the first team all-district, first team all-state and the 2A all-state tournament team.

Faith Clark

Bryan Lady Vikings

senior, outside hitter

Clark was named 12-6A hitter of the year after compiling 275 kills, 186 digs and 28 blocks for the Lady Vikings.

Lesley Munoz

A&M Consolidated Lady Tigers

senior, middle blocker

Munoz was key for Consol at the net, finishing with 133 kills (.219 hitting percentage) and a school-record 99 blocks.

Ava Pointer

Iola Lady Bulldogs

senior, setter

The 22-2A setter MVP had 1,375 assists and 58 aces as a senior and made the TGCA all-state team for the second straight year.

Gabby Baker

Rudder Lady Rangers

freshman, libero

Baker finished No. 1 in the state among freshman with 697 digs and was named the 19-5A newcomer of the year. She also had 33 aces and was named Rudder's defensive MVP and newcomer MVP.

Sadie Kasowski

Bremond Lady Tigers

sophomore, utility

The outside hitter and defensive specialist was a first-team all-district selection after compiling 474 digs, 298 kills, 122 aces, 45 assists and seven blocks for the Lady Tigers.

ALL ACADEMIC TEAM

Ava Derbes, Consol — GPA  4.21, THSCA academic all-state, academic all-district

Emma Pahl, Consol — GPA  4.08, THSCA academic all-state, academic all-district

Gracen Harrell, Consol — GPA 3.48, THSCA academic all-state, academic all-district

Lesley Munoz, Consol — GPA 4.15, academic all-district

Reagan Aponte, Rudder — GPA 4.24, CR 5 of 449

Lyndsie McBride, Bremond — CR 1st, GPA 3.95, THSCA academic all-state

Robyn Schoenemann, St. Joseph — GPA 4.34, academic all-state

Elena Kuder, St. Joseph — GPA 3.96, academic all-state

Clare Najvar, St. Joseph — GPA 4.23, academic all-state

Leah Bradicich, St. Joseph — GPA 4.04, academic all-state

Emily Bienski, St. Joseph — GPA 4.37, academic all-state

Claire Boyle, St. Joseph — GPA 4.16, academic all-state

Jenna McDougald, Iola — TGCA academic all state

Ava Pointer, Iola — TGCA academic all state

Chloe Vaughn, Iola — TGCA academic all state

Anna Barnett, Iola — TGCA academic all state

Lauren Salley, Leon — GPA 99.48, CR 1 of 50

Ana De La Garza, College Station — GPA 4.24, CR 58 of 498, THSCA academic all-state

Emma Deegear, College Station — GPA 4.22, CR 62 of 498, THSCA academic all-state

Keira Herron, College Station — GPA 3.88, CR 128 of 498, THSCA academic all-state

Abby Peterek, College Station — GPA 4.40, CR 33 of 498, THSCA academic all-state

Madison Kimes, College Station — GPA 3.49, CR 214 of 498, THSCA academic all-state

Caroline Coyle, College Station — GPA 4.69, CR 8 of 498, THSCA academic all-state

Emery Goerig, College Station — GPA 3.99, CR 101of 498, THSCA academic all-state

Darby Nash, College Station — GPA 3.50, CR 211 of 498, THSCA academic all-state

To be eligible for the All-Brazos Valley Academic Team, players had to earn at least honorable mention on their respective all-district teams. KEY: GPA — grade point average; CR — class rank; THSCA — Texas High School Coaches Association; TGCA — Texas Girls Coaches Association. 

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

