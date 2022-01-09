Seniors dominate 2021 All-Brazos Valley Volleyball Team

The class of 2022 raised the bar for the 24th annual All-Brazos Valley Volleyball Team. Sixteen seniors make up more than half of this year’s team, and their experience was crucial in leading six teams on deep playoff runs, including three to their respective regional finals.

College Station, Iola and Bremond combine for nine nominations with all reaching the regional finals.

The Lady Cougars’ senior-heavy squad made it to the Class 5A Region III championship and is led by first-teamers Keira Herron and Ana De La Garza and second-teamers Emery Goerig and Abby Peterek.

Iola made it to the 2A Region III finals for the third straight year and is spread across the All-BV team, including Jenna McDougald on the first team, Lindsey Gooch on the second and Ava Pointer on the third. Bremond’s Lyndsie McBride returns, this time on the second team, while Sadie Kasowski made the third team after helping lead the Lady Tigers to the 2A Region II finals.

St. Joseph made it to the TAPPS District 4-2A championship and is represented by third-teamer Robyn Schoenemann. Leon made the regional semifinals and returns Lauren Salley to the second team.