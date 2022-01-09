Seniors dominate 2021 All-Brazos Valley Volleyball Team

The class of 2022 raised the bar for the 24th annual All-Brazos Valley Volleyball Team. Sixteen seniors make up more than half of this year’s team, and their experience was crucial in leading six teams on deep playoff runs, including three to their respective regional finals.
College Station, Iola and Bremond combine for nine nominations with all reaching the regional finals.
The Lady Cougars’ senior-heavy squad made it to the Class 5A Region III championship and is led by first-teamers Keira Herron and Ana De La Garza and second-teamers Emery Goerig and Abby Peterek.
Iola made it to the 2A Region III finals for the third straight year and is spread across the All-BV team, including Jenna McDougald on the first team, Lindsey Gooch on the second and Ava Pointer on the third. Bremond’s Lyndsie McBride returns, this time on the second team, while Sadie Kasowski made the third team after helping lead the Lady Tigers to the 2A Region II finals.
St. Joseph made it to the TAPPS District 4-2A championship and is represented by third-teamer Robyn Schoenemann. Leon made the regional semifinals and returns Lauren Salley to the second team.
A&M Consolidated ties College Station for the most players on the All-BV team with four after reaching the regional quarterfinals. Ava Derbes leads the pack as a first-teamer, followed by Emma Pahl and Gracen Harrell on the second team and Lesley Munoz on the third team. Brenham’s Brooke Bentke returns to the All-BV team, this time as a first-teamer after leading the Cubettes to the area playoff round.
Bryan and Rockdale made it to the bi-district round in 6A and 3A, respectively. The Lady Vikings’ Rilee Cumpton moves up to the first team, while Faith Clark earns a spot on the third team. Rockdale’s Julie Bartsch made the third team.
Rudder didn’t make the playoffs, but two Lady Rangers had stellar seasons, including Asani McGee, who moves up to the first team, and newcomer Gabby Baker on the third team.
• EDITOR’S NOTE — Selected by the sports staff of The Bryan-College Station Eagle, the All-Brazos Valley Volleyball Team represents the best of the best in area volleyball play during the 2021 season.
Team of the Year
College Station made it to the Class 5A Region III championship match for the second straight year after grabbing the District 19-5A crown with a perfect 16-0 record. The Lady Cougars, who had four seniors make the All-Brazos Valley team, swept New Caney Porter and Lockhart before winning five-set thrillers against Montgomery Lake Creek and Houston Fulshear in the playoffs and finished the season at 39-4 overall.
Coach of the Year
Max Bergkamp, St. Joseph Lady Eagles
Bergkamp has a 143-86 record in his three years at St. Joseph and led the Lady Eagles to their first appearance in the TAPPS District 4-2A state championship match. The Lady Eagles swept St. Gerard Catholic and Galveston O'Connell to open their postseason run and beat their next two opponents in four sets to clinch a spot in the final. St. Joseph finished with a 26-16 record, while going 8-0 in district play.
FIRST TEAM
Ana De La Garza
College Station Lady Cougars
senior, outside hitter
De La Garza is a three-time All-District 19-5A first-teamer who had 379 kills, 453 digs, 54 aces, 24 assists and 24 blocks this season. She also holds the program record for most kills in a match.
Brooke Bentke
Brenham Cubettes
junior, outside hitter
Bentke was named District 19-5A MVP, while making first team all-district and academic all-district.
Jenna McDougald
Iola Lady Bulldogs
senior, outside hitter
McDougald led Iola to the Class 2A regional finals with 691 kills and 91 aces. She also was named District 22-2A MVP and made the Texas Girls Coaches Association all-state team for the second straight year.
Asani McGee
Rudder Lady Rangers
senior, middle hitter
McGee earned first-team all-district and AVCA all-region honors. The senior, who holds three block records at Rudder, had 448 kills, 116 blocks and 32 aces this season.
Rilee Cumpton
Bryan Lady Vikings
senior, setter
The 12-6A MVP had 888 assists, 283 digs, 118 kills, 47 aces and 20 blocks for the year.
Keira Herron
College Station Lady Cougars
senior, libero
Herron was named 19-5A's defensive player of the year after leading the Lady Cougars with 642 digs, 174 assists and 84 aces. The Oregon State signee also holds all the program’s ace records, including match, season and career.
Ava Derbes
A&M Consolidated Lady Tigers
senior, utility
Derbes recorded 14 triple-doubles and 12 more double-doubles as a setter and hitter for the Lady Tigers. She had 460 kills, 582 assists, 59 blocks, 373 digs and 47 aces this season.
SECOND TEAM
Emma Pahl
A&M Consolidated Lady Tigers
senior, outside hitter
Pahl made the all-district second team with 309 kills, 293 digs, 56 aces and an overall hitting percentage of .176.
Lindsey Gooch
Iola Lady Bulldogs
sophomore, outside hitter
The 22-2A offensive MVP had 430 kills and 90 aces during the Lady Bulldogs’ regional final run. She also made the TGCA all-state team.
Lauren Salley
Leon Lady Cougars
senior, outside hitter
Salley racked up 309 kills, 426 digs, 71 aces, 11 assists and was named the co-offensive MVP for 22-2A.
Emery Goerig
College Station Lady Cougars
senior, middle blocker
Goerig is a two-time all-district first-teamer and had the best hitting percentage in 19-5A at .337 with 219 kills. The Washington & Lee University signee also had 62 blocks and 26 digs.
Abby Peterek
College Station Lady Cougars
senior, setter
Peterek, a four-year letterwinner, had 665 assists, 269 digs, 37 kills and 35 aces this season. She also made the all-district first team and is second all-time in career assists for the Lady Cougars.
Gracen Harrell
A&M Consolidated Lady Tigers
senior, libero
The all-district first-teamer finished first in 19-5A and 23rd overall in the state with 776 digs. She finished with 1,283 career digs.
Lyndsie McBride
Bremond Lady Tigers
senior, utility
The middle blocker and setter made the most of her senior season with 502 assists, 238 digs, 129 aces, 511 kills and 49 blocks. She was named the 14-2A MVP and made the Region II all-tournament team.
THIRD TEAM
Julie Bartsch
Rockdale Lady Tigers
junior, outside hitter
Bartsch had 507 kills, 71 blocks, 47 aces with a .342 hitting percentage for the Lady Tigers.
Robyn Schoenemann
St. Joseph Lady Eagles
senior, outside hitter
Schoenemann repeated as the TAPPS District 4-2A MVP, while making the first team all-district, first team all-state and the 2A all-state tournament team.
Faith Clark
Bryan Lady Vikings
senior, outside hitter
Clark was named 12-6A hitter of the year after compiling 275 kills, 186 digs and 28 blocks for the Lady Vikings.
Lesley Munoz
A&M Consolidated Lady Tigers
senior, middle blocker
Munoz was key for Consol at the net, finishing with 133 kills (.219 hitting percentage) and a school-record 99 blocks.
Ava Pointer
Iola Lady Bulldogs
senior, setter
The 22-2A setter MVP had 1,375 assists and 58 aces as a senior and made the TGCA all-state team for the second straight year.
Gabby Baker
Rudder Lady Rangers
freshman, libero
Baker finished No. 1 in the state among freshman with 697 digs and was named the 19-5A newcomer of the year. She also had 33 aces and was named Rudder's defensive MVP and newcomer MVP.
Sadie Kasowski
Bremond Lady Tigers
sophomore, utility
The outside hitter and defensive specialist was a first-team all-district selection after compiling 474 digs, 298 kills, 122 aces, 45 assists and seven blocks for the Lady Tigers.
ALL ACADEMIC TEAM
Ava Derbes, Consol — GPA 4.21, THSCA academic all-state, academic all-district
Emma Pahl, Consol — GPA 4.08, THSCA academic all-state, academic all-district
Gracen Harrell, Consol — GPA 3.48, THSCA academic all-state, academic all-district
Lesley Munoz, Consol — GPA 4.15, academic all-district
Reagan Aponte, Rudder — GPA 4.24, CR 5 of 449
Lyndsie McBride, Bremond — CR 1st, GPA 3.95, THSCA academic all-state
Robyn Schoenemann, St. Joseph — GPA 4.34, academic all-state
Elena Kuder, St. Joseph — GPA 3.96, academic all-state
Clare Najvar, St. Joseph — GPA 4.23, academic all-state
Leah Bradicich, St. Joseph — GPA 4.04, academic all-state
Emily Bienski, St. Joseph — GPA 4.37, academic all-state
Claire Boyle, St. Joseph — GPA 4.16, academic all-state
Jenna McDougald, Iola — TGCA academic all state
Ava Pointer, Iola — TGCA academic all state
Chloe Vaughn, Iola — TGCA academic all state
Anna Barnett, Iola — TGCA academic all state
Lauren Salley, Leon — GPA 99.48, CR 1 of 50
Ana De La Garza, College Station — GPA 4.24, CR 58 of 498, THSCA academic all-state
Emma Deegear, College Station — GPA 4.22, CR 62 of 498, THSCA academic all-state
Keira Herron, College Station — GPA 3.88, CR 128 of 498, THSCA academic all-state
Abby Peterek, College Station — GPA 4.40, CR 33 of 498, THSCA academic all-state
Madison Kimes, College Station — GPA 3.49, CR 214 of 498, THSCA academic all-state
Caroline Coyle, College Station — GPA 4.69, CR 8 of 498, THSCA academic all-state
Emery Goerig, College Station — GPA 3.99, CR 101of 498, THSCA academic all-state
Darby Nash, College Station — GPA 3.50, CR 211 of 498, THSCA academic all-state
To be eligible for the All-Brazos Valley Academic Team, players had to earn at least honorable mention on their respective all-district teams. KEY: GPA — grade point average; CR — class rank; THSCA — Texas High School Coaches Association; TGCA — Texas Girls Coaches Association.