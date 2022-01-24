Senior defender Meghan Moore enjoying final ride with A&M Consolidated girls soccer team

Lots of goals, saves and wins have happened since Meghan Moore first stepped on the pitch at 3 years old — and she's enjoyed every minute.
The now-senior and captain for the A&M Consolidated girls soccer team has big plans for her final year on the squad, but still wears a big smile when reminiscing about her time playing as a kid.
"I have an older brother and [my parents] were like, 'If he can do it, I can do it,'" Moore joked. "That's how I got into soccer and then I really just loved it growing up."
Moore is a four-year letterwinner for the Lady Tigers and returned to her roots last year to help coach a youth soccer team, which was good practice for her new role as one of four captains this season. When the Consol defender isn't encouraging her teammates, she's helping give instructions or brainstorming with her fellow captains on ways to improve the team.
Moore's work ethic made the decision easy for Consol head coach Caleb Blakley when it came time to name captains.
"We were like this is the girl that we want to lead our program," he said.
Although it means sometimes stepping outside of her comfort zone, Moore said she's enjoying the added responsibility.
"A lot of leadership comes with that and a lot of things you don't necessarily want to tell people," Moore said. "But it also gives me a lot of opportunity, like at halftime [coach] always asks 'Hey captains, do you have anything to say?' So it's like this is how we see the game and here's what we're doing well."
Moore's experience also has made an impact on the back line this year despite the Lady Tigers (3-5, 2-0) having to rebuild. Consol had to replace 10 seniors who led them to the Class 5A Region III finals, posting a record of 17-5 record.
Consol had a rocky start nondistrict schedule, but opened District 19-5A play with shutouts against Magnolia (1-0) and Brenham (2-0). Now the Lady Tigers will tackle a rivalry game at College Station (3-5, 2-1) slated for 7 p.m. Tuesday.
"We always love playing our sisters across the road, but we try to keep it in perspective," Blakley said. "This is a big game, but we got just look at it as another district hurdle that we got to get over. We're ready [and] the girls are extremely excited."
Moore said she's felt more confident and communicative and is playing more aggressive than in past seasons. She leads a stout defensive unit along with sophomore defenders Grace Tomlinson and Kira Merrell that allowed just five goals in district play last season. Consol scored 37 goals in district play and outscored opponents 66-17 overall.
"I really hoping to make the state tournament this year. We were just shy of it last year, and we had a great season," Moore said. "But I really do think that if we get there -- when we get there -- things are going to fall into place really well for us."
In the meantime, Moore is looking forward to making the most of her final season. Blakley said Moore, who used to be a forward, is getting better each season and continues to be a threat to other teams.
"It's nice for us that she's a great defender, but when we need her to get up in the flanks and the channels to attack she can do all the for us," Blakley said. "She can prep the shots, she's great on crosses with her left hand or right so for us she's just developed. This year she is playing so well on the back line and she was good for us last year."
NOTES — Moore wants eventually go to med school and study to become a ear, nose and throat doctor, following in the footsteps of her parents who are both doctors. ...Moore said she looks up to U.S. women's national team forward Tobin Heath. "I loved growing up and watching Tobin Heath play," Moore said. "Her footwork is so insane." ... Consol's other captains are Merrell, and seniors Camille Corbitt and Evi Brieden.