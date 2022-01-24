Senior defender Meghan Moore enjoying final ride with A&M Consolidated girls soccer team

"I really hoping to make the state tournament this year. We were just shy of it last year, and we had a great season," Moore said. "But I really do think that if we get there -- when we get there -- things are going to fall into place really well for us."

In the meantime, Moore is looking forward to making the most of her final season. Blakley said Moore, who used to be a forward, is getting better each season and continues to be a threat to other teams.

"It's nice for us that she's a great defender, but when we need her to get up in the flanks and the channels to attack she can do all the for us," Blakley said. "She can prep the shots, she's great on crosses with her left hand or right so for us she's just developed. This year she is playing so well on the back line and she was good for us last year."

NOTES — Moore wants eventually go to med school and study to become a ear, nose and throat doctor, following in the footsteps of her parents who are both doctors. ...Moore said she looks up to U.S. women's national team forward Tobin Heath. "I loved growing up and watching Tobin Heath play," Moore said. "Her footwork is so insane." ... Consol's other captains are Merrell, and seniors Camille Corbitt and Evi Brieden.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.