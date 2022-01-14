Second-half adjustments carry A&M Consolidated girls basketball team over Waller 59-37

The A&M Consolidated girls basketball team isn’t afraid to shake up its offense when needed.

The Lady Tigers weathered a rocky first half then made changes for a much easier second half, cruising to a 59-37 victory over Waller in District 19-5A play at Tiger Gym on Friday night.

Consol (16-7, 9-1) led by six points at halftime, but leading scorers Sarah Hathorn and Claire Sisco combining for just 11 points in the first half, the Lady Tigers knew they needed to make adjustments.

“It was too clustered, and we couldn’t get the driving angles that we needed,” Consol head coach Wendy Hines said. “We’re good going to the hole, so we needed them to spread out a little bit and not be able to help off that high screen. So I think that was beneficial to us.”

With the win, Consol stays in second place in the district standings behind College Station (21-5, 9-0), while the Lady Bulldogs (14-12, 5-5) fall to fourth place.

“It feels good to know we’re 9-1, but we still have business to take care of,” Hathorn said. “We can’t just be lenient and let go. We still have to finish the season.”