Second-half adjustments carry A&M Consolidated girls basketball team over Waller 59-37

The A&M Consolidated girls basketball team isn’t afraid to shake up its offense when needed.
The Lady Tigers weathered a rocky first half then made changes for a much easier second half, cruising to a 59-37 victory over Waller in District 19-5A play at Tiger Gym on Friday night.
Consol (16-7, 9-1) led by six points at halftime, but leading scorers Sarah Hathorn and Claire Sisco combining for just 11 points in the first half, the Lady Tigers knew they needed to make adjustments.
“It was too clustered, and we couldn’t get the driving angles that we needed,” Consol head coach Wendy Hines said. “We’re good going to the hole, so we needed them to spread out a little bit and not be able to help off that high screen. So I think that was beneficial to us.”
With the win, Consol stays in second place in the district standings behind College Station (21-5, 9-0), while the Lady Bulldogs (14-12, 5-5) fall to fourth place.
“It feels good to know we’re 9-1, but we still have business to take care of,” Hathorn said. “We can’t just be lenient and let go. We still have to finish the season.”
The Lady Tigers took care of business Friday, outscoring Waller 30-14 in the second half and taking their biggest lead of the game with a 10-2 run in the fourth quarter for a 54-34 lead. Each basket during the run came on assists from Hathorn, Sisco or DeShyreia Miles. Hathorn finished with a team-high seven assists and three steals.
“Ball movement was really important, not only knocking down more shots but being able to play Tiger defense and getting more steals,” Hathorn said. “Getting more transition layups was key to pulling away from them.”
Consol’s success in the second half was a team effort.
Sisco scored on a layup early in the third quarter for a 34-25 lead. Mia Teran and Hathorn then each scored to force a Waller timeout. Sisco scored three straight points after the timeout, and Hathorn had a steal with Tyra Chapman assisting Miles on a layup for a 44-30 lead.
In the fourth quarter, Sofia Fusselman scored six points off the bench with three consecutive baskets for College Station. Kamaiya Ford added a layup and starting post Kateria Gooden sank a free throw with 4.4 seconds left.
“I told them I need everybody to do their job,” Hines said. “If you go in, do what you need to do, and I was really impressed. This is probably the best game that I’ve seen where everyone contributed in the game. ... They went in and handled their business.”
It was quite the turnaround from the first half, when Consol had to overcome fouls and pressure from Waller senior guard Kailyn Peters, who finished with a game-high 27 points.
“We had to change. She had 22 [points] against us at their place, so we know Peters is a very good player,” Hines said.
Peter scored 17 points in the first half, including nine in the first quarter to help the Lady Bulldogs to their first lead at 12-11.
“We had our post step up more and get our guards more help,” Hathorn said. “She still had a lot, but we tried our best to stop her in the second.”
Consol struggled to get its shots to fall and Waller took advantage by going 8 for 12 at the free-throw line. But the Lady Tigers tied the game twice on second-chance baskets before taking a 20-19 lead on a free throw from Ford.
Sisco and Hathorn extended the lead to 25-21 with a 3-pointer and layup, respectively. Chapman’s field goal and two free throws from Teran helped Consol remain in control at 29-23 going into halftime.
Consol will travel to face Magnolia at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday with an off day scheduled for next Friday.
A&M Consolidated 59, Waller 37
WALLER (14-12, 5-5) — Kailyn Peters 27, Deyana Crawford 4, Ariana Singleton 2, Regina Ruot 2, Eqypt Shorter-Chambers 1, Ctarlet Woodson 1.
CONSOL (16-7, 9-1) — Claire Sisco 17, Sarah Hathorn 12, Kateria Gooden 9, Mia Teran 6, Sofia Fusselman 6, Kamaiya Ford 3, Tyra Chapman 2, Jade Chapman 2, DeShyreia Miles 2.