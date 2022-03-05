Savannah Hall, Macy Fletcher lead Lady Rangers to team title at home meet

Savannah Hall and Macy Fletcher tied for the all-around title to lead the Rudder girls gymnastics team to a first-place finish at the Lady Rangers’ six-team invitational Thursday.
Rudder finished with 105.1 points to win the team title with Round Rock (102.5) in second and Kingwood (98.9) third.
Hall won the vault and floor exercise, took second on the uneven parallel bars and fifth on the balance beam, while Fletcher placed second on the vault and beam, third on the floor and fourth on the bars. Rudder’s Ellie Crouch also finished sixth on the vault and beam and ninth on the bars to place sixth in the all-around. Abbey Ricks finished third on the vault and fifth on the floor, and Mabrie Chavez placed eighth on the vault and 10th in the all-around.
Rudder will compete at its district meet next Thursday in Round Rock.