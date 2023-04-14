TEMPLE — Bryan sophomore Saniyah Johnson won a pair of events at the District 12-6A track and field meet on Wednesday and Thursday.

Johnson won the 400 meters in 57.91 seconds and the long jump at 18 feet, 9 inches. She placed fifth in the 200 (57.91) and anchored the 4x100 relay team to a fourth-place finish. She also ran a leg on the 4x200 relay team that placed fifth.

Bryan sophomore Terrence Lewis won the 200 (22.04), while junior Tyson Turner was second in the 110 hurdles (15.23), 300 hurdles (39.49) and high jump (6-4).

Bryan’s girls also had a pair of runner-up efforts from junior Anaiya Reed in the discus (110-8) and junior Vivica Paulhill in the shot put (34-1.75).

Both Bryan teams finished fourth in the team standings. The girls had 89 points to trail Temple 167, Harker Heights 154 and Waco Midway 99.9. The Viking boys had 68 points to trail Harker Heights 173, Temple 149 and Midway 103.

The top four finishers in each event advance to the area meet at Waco Midway on Thursday.

District 12-6A Track Meet

VARSITY GIRLS

Team standings — 1, Temple 167; 2, Harker Heights 154.5; 3, Waco Midway 99.5; 4, Bryan 89; 5, Hutto 48; 6, Copperas Cove 19; 7, Pflugerville Weiss 19

4x100 — 4, (Farrah Wilson, Ja’nasja Gafford, Camryn Lightsey, Saniyah Johnson), 49.33

100 — 4, Gafford, 12.68

4x200 — 5, (Wilson, Gafford, Johnson, Lightsey), 1:47.70

400 — 1, Johnson, 57.91

300 hurdles — 5, April Ramirez, 49.19

200 — 5, Johnson, 25.59

1,600 — 5, Kaydence Williamson, 5:56.52

4x400 — 4, (Ramirez, Avery Archer, Allison Ward, Ka’Lanndrea Gooden), 4:26.07

Discus — 2, Anaiya Reed, 110-8

Long jump — 1, Johnson, 18-9.5; 5, Wilson, 16-5.5

Pole vault — 2, Anna Hyde, 8-6; 3, Paula Carpenter, 8-6

Shot put — 3, Vivica Paulhill, 34-1.75; 4, Reed, 33-10.75; 6, Patrice Robinson, 33-5.25

Triple jump — 4, Zamia Turner, 35-4.75

VARSITY BOYS

Team standings — 1, Harker Heights 173; 2, Temple 149; 3, Waco Midway 103; 4, Bryan 68; 5, Pflugerville Weiss 62; 6, Hutto 45; 7, Copperas Cove 11

4x100 — 3, 42.55

110 hurdles — 2, Tyson Turner, 15.23; 5, Luke Weltens, 17.07

100 — 5, Tate Schneringer, 11.08

4x200 — 2, 1:29.78

300 hurdles — 2, Turner, 39.49; 5, Weltens, 41.28

200 — 1, Terrence Lewis, 22.04

High jump — 2, Turner, 6-4

JV GIRLS

4x100 — 2, (Ziayel Palmer, Rayleigh Reece, Sanyla Bullock, Madison Wells), 52.05

100 — 3, Wells, 13.19

4x200 — 2, (Zarlyah Malone, Palmer, Wells, Christionna Ellis), 1:50.67

300 hurdles — 4, Ava Hernandez, 54.63; 6, Alyssa Ferguson, 57.04

200 — 5, Rayleigh Reece, 28.47

4x400 — 5, (Reece, Ferguson, Bullock, Malone), 4:39.31

Discus — 4, Justyce Hosey, 72-10

High jump — 3, Isabella Jackson, 4-8

Long jump — 3, Ziayel Palmer, 15-5.25

Triple jump — 4, Layla Rucker, 31-11.5

JV BOYS

Team standings — 1, Waco Midway 167; 2, Copperas Cove 139; 3, Harker Heights 89; 4, Temple 80; 5, Bryan 73; 6, Pflugerville Weiss 40; 7, Hutto 32

4x100 — 1, 44.08

110 hurdles — 1, Jeremiah Minor, 16.83

100 — 4, Isaiah Nutall, 11.42

4x200 — 3, 1:32.94

200 — 4, Nutall, 23.16

4x400 — 6, 3:51.01

Discus — 6, Phillip Hoffzimmer, 104-4

Long jump — 2, Talon Devault, 19-7.25

Shot put — 1, Davien Williams, 41-11.75; 5, Real Rawls, 39-1