No setback is too tough for A&M Consolidated’s Sam Nitzke to overcome.

The senior ace of the Tigers’ pitching staff admits this season hasn’t been the smoothest finale to his three-year career on the Consol baseball team, but you wouldn’t know by watching him pitch now.

In the team’s Class 5A bi-district series opener against Belton last Saturday, Nitzke pitched a complete game four-hitter while striking out five in a 1-0 shutout victory in front of its home crowd.

He set the tone that day as the Tigers went on to win the second game of the doubleheader 3-1 to sweep the series and advance to this week’s area round. And Nitzke did it just months after tearing the UCL ligament in his elbow last summer.

“This whole fall I didn’t get to play at all,” Nitzke said. “January, I was struggling to play ... like I was just starting to catch again, then tournaments came around and I’d maybe throw an inning and it would hurt and I’d be out for like a week or something. It was just a lot of fighting the injury, which was hard to do at the time but [I had] a team to count on and back me up. When district came around, I just kept throwing, and now we’re here.”

This week, Consol will take on defending 5A state champion Georgetown (21-12-1) in the area round of the playoffs. The best-of-3 series will start at 7 p.m. Thursday in Georgetown with Game 2 at 7 p.m. Friday at Tiger Field. Game 3 will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in Georgetown if necessary.

Nitzke’s shutout performance last week was just the latest in a line of return-to-form outings for the senior. He says he started feeling back to normal during his start against Montgomery Lake Creek in early March. The Tigers lost 1-0, but Nitzke he allowed just four hits and one run in six innings while striking out four in an encouraging display of control and efficiency.

“Man, [Sam’s] been really, really good,” Consol head baseball coach Ryan Lennerton said. “He’s developed into one of the best pitchers we’ve had over my six years here.”

That development as a pitcher wouldn’t get to start until his sophomore season, for Nitzke didn’t make the team as a freshman. In his first year at Consol, the 6-foot-5 basketball player tried out as a shortstop but didn’t advance past tryouts.

Nitzke, who pitched and played shortstop growing up in Wisconsin before moving to Texas before his freshman year, wouldn’t have gotten to play much anyway because the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the high school season in early March. Stuck at home, he got back into baseball by playing in the backyard with future teammate and current Consol second baseman Clayton Ely.

“My neighbor at the time was [Clayton Ely], so me and him played baseball every single day together, and he kind of got me back into playing again,” Nitzke said. “After that, he was like you should just play baseball next year, and I did that.”

When next year’s workouts rolled around in August, Nitzke impressed Lennerton, who had only seen him as a freshman for a short tryout due to basketball season. This time Nitzke’s arm strength made him an easy choice for Consol’s JV team.

“I came up to him, and I said what’s your name?” Lennerton said. “And he said Sam Nitzke. I said I cut you last year. And he said yes sir. I said well that was stupid, wasn’t it? From then on, I knew how he was throwing it that he had a chance to be a pitcher. He had a really good year on our JV team and dominated and developed.”

As a junior, Nitzke moved up to varsity and had a breakout season. He says his first start against a tough and ranked Katy team showed he could handle the step up in competition.

“I just remember going in ... I was like this is my first start. We’ve got nothing to lose,” Nitzke said. “Let’s just try to win. We ended up winning. I ended up having like 12 strikeouts in five innings, and it was probably one of my best games ever, and just ever since then I haven’t looked back.”