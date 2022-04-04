Sage and Summer Scarmardo bring experience, fun to College Station softball team

A simple hand motion or glance between Sage and Summer Scarmardo is often not a good sign for opponents of the College Station softball team. Whether the signal leads to a stolen base, a crucial out or a game-defining run, the communication and experience between the shortstop and third baseman has been invaluable for the Lady Cougars.

“We know what each other is thinking,” Summer said. “It’s kind of hard to explain, but I know which balls are mine, which balls are Sage’s. ...We’re just so used to playing those positions next to each other that we understand.”

The twins’ unspoken communication on the diamond is the byproduct of training, watching and playing softball since they were four. Sage and Summer, the youngest children in the family, grew up watching their brother and sister play for the Cougar diamond teams, which fostered a love for the game.

“We’ve stuck with it, we love it,” Sage said. “There’s always something fun about it and especially doing it with each other makes it more fun for us.”

The four-year letterwinners saw their childhood dreams come true in the fall as they signed to play at Purdue as part of the Boilermakers’ top five recruiting class, according to Extra Inning Softball.

Summer said it was a weight off their shoulders once Purdue became an option.

“We always wanted to go together if we were able to go together and it just worked out that way so we’re very happy about that,” Summer said.

Sage believes two is always better than one, especially for them.

“I think our coaches realize having us together is a bonus,” Sage said. “Separating us wouldn’t affect our ability, but we’re definitely at our highest ability when we’re with each other.”

Sage and Summer’s chemistry on the field bleeds into the stat sheet. The sisters give the Lady Cougars a 1-2 punch at the top of the lineup, and lead a tough defense when Sage is at shortstop and Summer at third base.

Sage, the leadoff hitter, is batting .581 (18 for 31) with four RBIs, while right behind her Summer is batting .389 (14 for 36) with nine RBIs. The sisters have combined to score 31 runs and hit two home runs since Feb. 15. Sage has a fielding percentage of .983, while Summer, who also plays catcher, is at .868.

“[Sage] has been walked several times and a walk for her is a double,” said College Station first-year coach Vinnie Carreon said, referring to Sage’s uncanny ability to steal second. “Then she comes over again on either a pass ball or something that she sees out of the pitcher’s hand and before you know it she’s on third with less than two outs.”

Sage does a good job setting the table for her sister.

“[Then] Summer does her job,” Carreon said. “[She] hits one deep or hits one to right side and we’re up 1-0 and that’s happened a ton for us this year, where we’re up early in games because those two have done what they’re supposed to do.”

The girls’ experience brought much-needed leadership to a young Lady Cougar squad this year. Sage and Summer’s softball IQ and confidence have grown since they were the rookies. Now, they’re the ones doing the leading.

“When we leave I want to have the feeling we did something here and that we left something here, a part of us here,” Sage said. “I think when we leave, this team will be more confident in themselves and have that chemistry we didn’t have at the beginning of the season.”

The Lady Cougars (9-11, 4-7) are still fighting for a playoff spot in District 19-5A as the second-half play continues. College Station is fifth, trailing fourth-place Waller (6-4) in the race for the district’s final playoff spot. Katy Paetow, Brenham and Magnolia West are in a three-way tie for third at 7-4.

“Now that we’re in April and we’re further along, everyone has become more confident and comfortable,” Summer said. “[We’ve] been communicating better and understanding the game better.”

The Lady Cougars will put their work to the test as they host second-place A&M Consolidated (10-9, 7-3) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Consol won the first matchup 13-3 in the beginning of March.

“We’re 2-1 now, last time we were 1-2 [in district] going into Consol,” Carreon said. “So we feel better about what we’re doing. I feel like we played them really well for a few innings last time and then we had an inning where things just fell apart on us.”

