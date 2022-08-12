 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rutledge sets program record as Rudder keeps winning

Rudder won a trio of matches at the Tyler ISD volleyball tournament on Thursday. The Lady Rangers (5-0) defeated Redwater 25-11, 25-11; New Diana 25-5, 25-11; and Cumberland 25-10, 25-10

Rudder senior Neeley Rutledge had 17 aces on the day, including a program-record 12 in one match. Reagan Aponte had 51 assists, 12 aces and seven kills. Other key contributors were Londyn Singleton 15 kills, 10 aces, 10 digs; Charity Rayford 11 kills; Kimora Maxey 11 kills; Gabby Baker 18 digs, 3 aces; and Addison Benavidez 11 digs, 3 aces.

Postgame: Georgia Leb

