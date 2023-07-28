When you’re featured on a billboard, you’ll go out of your way to see it.

Rudder student-athlete Jaquise Martin made a point to seem himself on the Bryan school district’s summer billboard for the upcoming school year.

“It’s a great feeling,” Martin said of being featured. “It’s an amazing feeling to represent Bryan ISD.”

Martin is a three-sport athlete at Rudder in football, basketball and track and field, and the billboard photo is from last year’s basketball season. Martin was a key player for the Rangers, who set the program record for victories in a season with 33, while winning a share of the district title and reaching the regional semifinals.

The school district has two billboards in Bryan with Martin featured on one of the two. The billboard with Martin on it also has two other Bryan ISD students featured on the advertisement and is located at 2818 North Harvey Mitchell Parkway.

The location isn’t on Martin’s regular route home, but he admits that he’s gone by once or twice to check it out. He also says he’s heard from plenty of friends, family and people in the community since the billboard went up over the Fourth of July weekend.

“They all told me congratulations, and I thanked them all,” Martin said.

Martin’s known about the billboard for awhile as Bryan ISD superintendent Ginger Carrabine told him in June during Rudder’s run at the state 7-on-7 tournament that he was going to be featured on it.

The junior is the lone Bryan ISD athlete featured on either of the two advertisements, making the recognition even more special and humbling to him.

“It’s a blessing,” Martin said. “It’s a blessing to be one of the athletes out of Bryan ISD to represent because you’ve got [Bryan’s] Tyson Turner and Terrence Lewis too that she could have put on there. But it’s a blessing.”

Bryan ISD communications director Clay Falls said the main purpose of the campaign is to spotlight and showcase all the things that the district has to offer.

“When we have 16,000 students, it’s hard to profile every single amazing thing going on all at once, so we try to do a broad overview of so many neat things going on from academics, athletics and fine arts in Bryan ISD,” Falls said.

Bryan ISD students will return to school Aug. 10, and with the first day of school nearing, the billboards also serve as a “welcome mat” for families just moving to the area, Falls said. He also mentioned families who live in the Bryan ISD boundaries but might not attend a school in the district and are looking at other options.

As for the reason behind the locations, Falls says that Bryan ISD worked with Lamar Advertising with the goals in mind to get them in Bryan and target the families that live in the district. The second billboard is located at the intersection of Villa Maria and Broadmoor Drive.

Falls says both billboards will be up from now until a little past the start of the school year. The one featuring Martin will be up until Aug. 27 while the one at the intersection of Villa Maria and Broadmoor Drive will be up until Sept. 3.

Martin and the Rangers will start the football season at Merrill Green Stadium at 7 p.m. Aug. 25 against Willis.