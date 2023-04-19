Rudder's Nate Figgers is Southeastern Conference bound after signing with the South Carolina track and field program Tuesday.

The multi-sport athlete was a wide receiver in football and competes in the high jump for the track and field team. The senior didn't start competing in the high jump until his junior year but took home a silver medal at state.

Most recently, Figgers finished first in the District 21-5A meet by clearing 6 foot, 2 inches. He'll compete at the area meet on Thursday at Lake Belton.

Consol hires Branch as cross country/track coach: A&M Consolidated announced the hiring of Anthony Branch as its cross country/track and field coach Tuesday.

Branch replaces former track and field head coach Sean Witherwax who was hired in December as Caldwell's athletic director and head football coach.

Branch comes to Consol from Sealy High School. At Sealy, Branch was the head cross country coach and an assistant on the track team.

— Eagle staff report