Rudder's Figgers, College Station, A&M Consolidated girls win big at Class 5A state meet

AUSTIN — As Nate Figgers was announced as the second-place finisher in the Class 5A boys high jump, no one would have guessed the junior didn’t compete in the event more than two months ago.

Figgers, who took gold at the District 19-5A and Region III meet, brought home a silver medal as the lone athlete for the Rudder boys track and field team to compete Friday at the UIL State Track & Field Meet at Mike A. Myers Stadium. It was the highest finish in Rudder history. Figgers finished with a jump of 6 feet, 7 inches, just short of the first-place finisher Keandre Jones (6-8) from Port Arthur Memorial.

“I was ready to get here and compete,” Figgers said. “Really going into it, my body was kind of [questionable] but I got treatment ... and I came up with second.”

Ranger head boys track coach Calvin Hill said grabbing second was a big feat for Figgers, who also plays football and has only been competing in the high jump for two months after agreeing to join the team this season.

Figgers said he anticipated Jones to be his main competition Friday.

“We were neck-and-neck in regionals, so I knew I had competition,” Figgers said, adding that he beat Jones at regionals with a personal-best 6-10.

The College Station girls team sent five athletes to state and will bring back a silver and bronze medal thanks to high jumper Kelsey Slater and sprinter Elnita Green.

Slater led the pack early with a jump of 5-6 in the high jump and finished second. Green earned bronze later in the day with a 11.57-second finish in the 100 meters. The junior, who missed the cutoff to qualify in the 200 last year, came back with a vengeance and took fifth with a personal-best 23.92.

“Comparing my time now as a junior to my time last year as a freshman and how they’re going down really fast, it feels good,” Green said. “I felt great I got to run that 200, because last year I was off by a hair to make the cut here.”

Both of Green’s events went down to the wire with only one hundredths of a second separating her and the second-place finisher, Frisco Lebanon Trail’s Laila Hackett, in the 100. In the 200, Hackett and Green tied for fourth as the top five runners fought for the lead in the final stretch. Hackett edged Green for fourth at 23.911 to Green’s time of 23.914.

“That felt pretty good,” Green said. “It was a tough field in the 100, too. Getting out of my blocks didn’t feel as good as they normally do, but I had to work with what I had.”

A&M Consolidated’s Maria Ireland, who competes in the wheelchair division, earned silver for the Lady Tigers with a throw of 17-7.75 in the shot put. Ireland was the second to last athlete to compete in the event but settled her nerves just in time to compete.

“We practice all year so I felt pretty comfortable,” Ireland said.

Ireland also competed in the 100 and 400, finishing sixth (21.55) and fifth (1:22.99), respectively. Both times were personal records for the junior.

College Station’s long distance runner Maddie Jones came in fourth in the 3,200 with a personal-best time of 11 minutes, 7.19 seconds, and she had a similar finish in the 1,600 (5:02.08). Teammate Ana De La Garza placed seventh in the discus (128-3), and Layni Kasse finished eighth in the 300 hurdles (45.65).

They helped the Lady Cougars tie for eighth in the final team standings with 24 points. Fort Bend Marshall won the girls 5A team title with 75 points followed by Mansfield Timberview (61) and Lancaster (52).

On the boys side, College Station’s Munzir Sharif had a strong start to the triple jump and finished fourth at 47-2.

Brenham’s boys team didn’t finish the 4x400 relay due to an injury in the second leg of the race. The Cubs’ Eric Hemphill finished fourth in the 400 in 48.19.

Fort Bend Marshall also won the 5A boys team title with 64 points. Lancaster placed second with 42 points, and Manor was third at 40.

