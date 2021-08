The Rudder volleyball team defeated Waco High 25-4, 25-14, 25-12 on Tuesday night at The Armory. The Lady Rangers have won nine straight since opening with a loss to Lexington. Neeley Rutledge led Rudder with nine kills. She received support from Londyn Singleton (8 kills, 10 digs, 3 aces), Asani McGee (7 kills, 2 blocks), Reagan Aponte (32 assists, 5 aces) and Gabby Baker (11 digs)