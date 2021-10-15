Rudder wins five-setter over Magnolia West in 19-5A volleyball play

Rudder’s Asani McGee had 18 kills, four aces and a school-record nine blocks, and Reagan Aponte eclipsed 1,000 assists for the season as the Lady Rangers beat Magnolia West 25-15, 23-25, 25-15, 20-25, 15-11 on Friday in District 19-5A action at The Armory.
Aponte finished with 44 assists and five aces, while Jordyn Pfeffer had 12 kills for Rudder (25-13). Londyn Singleton had 10 kills and 13 digs, and Gabby Baker had 36 digs.
Magnolia West won the JV match 25-17, 25-12. Rudder won the freshman match 25-12, 25-27, 25-20, and Rudder freshman Green won 25-15, 25-14.
