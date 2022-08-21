Rudder wins Bronze; CS places 5th; Consol splits; Bryan falls

Rudder wins Bronze at Bastrop: The Rudder volleyball team won a trio of matches at the Bastrop ISD tournament on Saturday to claim first place in the Bronze division.

The Lady Rangers defeated London 25-23, 16-25, 27-25; Del Valle 25-12, 25-16; and Round Rock McNeil 13-25, 25-27, 25-15.

Rudder (17-4) was led by Londyn Singleton who had 39 digs, 24 kills and five aces. She was complemented by Reagan Aponte (72 assists, 22 digs, 16 kills), Neeley Rutledge (45 digs, 14 kills) Gabby Baker (49 digs), Kimora Maxey (18 kills, 4 blocks) and Allison Layton (16 kills).

College Station finishes 5th: College Station placed fifth in the Gold bracket of the VolleyPfest tournament on Saturday.

The Lady Cougars lost to Fredericksburg in its first match of the day, but came back to beat Magnolia and Cedar Ridge.

A&M Consolidated split matches in the Silver bracket, beating Abilene, but falling to Pflugerville Hendrickson.

Lexington won the Copper bracket by defeating Connally, Waco University and Hutto.

Bryan falls to Martin: Arlington Martin defeated Bryan 25-12, 25-14 at the Fraulen Volleyfest in New Braunfels on Saturday.

Brenham lost its first match Saturday in the Silver bracket to San Antonio Reagan 25-18, 20-25, 25-17 but bounced back to beat Round Rock Westwood 25-22, 25-14 before losing its last match to San Antonio Antonian 25-21, 25-17.