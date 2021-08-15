Rudder volleyball team wins silver bracket at Tyler tournament

The Rudder volleyball team finished first in the silver bracket after going undefeated on the final day of the Tyler tournament Saturday.
The Lady Rangers (7-1) beat their opponents in straight sets, including Marshall 25-19, 25-23, Van 25-15, 25-16 and Bullard 25-18, 25-17.
Asani McGee had 21 kills and seven blocks for Rudder, followed by teammates Neeley Rutledge (21 kills, 28 digs, 3 aces), Londyn Singleton (6 kills, 18 digs), Gabby Baker (29 digs, 5 aces) and Reagan Aponte (63 assists). McGee and Rutledge were also selected to the all-tournament team.
Rudder will host Waco University at 6 p.m. Monday.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!