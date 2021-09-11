Rudder volleyball team wins nondistrict road match

MADISONVILLE — The Rudder volleyball team swept Madisonville 25-21, 25-18, 25-23 on Friday in nondistrict play.
Asani McGee had 16 kills and five blocks for the Lady Rangers (21-8), while Londyn Singleton had five kills and three blocks. Setter Reagan Aponte had 27 assists, and Gabby Baker led the defense with 17 digs.
Madisonville won the JV match 25-18, 21-25, 26-24 and the freshman match 20-25, 25-22, 26-24.
Rudder will return to District 19-5A play Tuesday at Magnolia West.
