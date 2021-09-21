Rudder volleyball team sweeps Waller in District 19-5A play

The Armory was filled with smiling faces on Tuesday night as the Rudder volleyball team swept Waller 25-19, 25-23, 25-18 in District 19-5A play.
The win was much sweeter following the Lady Rangers’ back-to-back 3-0 losses to Magnolia and Magnolia West, matches in which four of six sets were decided by five points or less.
“We needed to win after last week,” Rudder head coach Jacky Pence said.
Rudder (22-10, 3-4) was pressured by Waller in the first two sets but held on for a victory in both by capitalizing on errors to build big leads. Two kills and a block from middle blocker Asani McGee gave the Lady Rangers a 6-4 lead in the first set, and they soon went on a 10-2 run with eight points coming from Waller errors and two from Chasity Rayford blocks.
The teams exchanged points back-and-forth with Rudder eventually taking a 21-11 lead on another Waller error. But the Lady Bulldogs (14-19, 1-6) grabbed three straight points, forcing Pence to use a timeout.
“Sometimes we get going pretty good, and then it just seems like we get casual all of a sudden,” Pence said. “Then the other team is right back in it, so that’s why I called that early timeout, because there was still a big gap, but we didn’t want to let them back in.”
Waller continued its comeback attempt with four more points after the timeout to get within 22-18, but Rudder rattled off three kills — two from hitter Londyn Singleton — to secure first set.
The second set was much tighter with nine ties, and Waller’s first lead of the match at 6-5 thanks to a kill from freshman Kenadii Winfrey and three service errors by Rudder.
The Lady Bulldogs went on a 4-0 run for a six-point lead later in the set, but Rudder continued to capitalize on Waller’s mistakes, earning 10 of its first 14 points off errors before using another 4-0 run to take back the lead at 18-17.
The set was tied four more times, but the Lady Rangers quickly put an end to the Lady Bulldog rally by earning their final three points with an ace from McGee, a Waller error and a kill from Singleton.
“That was a really good comeback,” Pence said. “I liked it too that we had to earn it back. It wasn’t one big string of points, and we had to chip away at it, so that showed a little character.”
Waller had almost 13 kills in the first two sets, putting Rudder freshman libero Gabby Baker to work. Pence said Baker, who finished with 21 digs, rose to the challenge.
“The reads that she’s making on several balls that they probably thought they scored, and she pops them back up and we’re still playing,” Pence said. “When we win those rallies, that’s even more amazing.”
The Lady Rangers rallied in the third set after falling behind 10-7 as Waller got more comfortable at the net. But two blocks from Charity Rayford fueled another 10-2 run for Rudder, forcing Waller to take a timeout. The Lady Bulldogs fought back with three straight points to get within 17-15, but Rudder responded with a 6-1 run that included two kills and three aces. Then Rudder earned its final two points off back-to-back Waller errors.
Twins Chasity and Charity Rayford were called up from Rudder’s JV team because captain and junior outside hitter Neeley Rutledge was unavailable for the game. The Rayfords each finished with two blocks.
“They’re both phenomenal athletes. I was really happy for them to come in and do a really nice job,” Pence said.
Singleton, who is normally a middle blocker, finished with nine kills as Rutledge’s replacement on the outside. McGee had 10 kills, four blocks and three aces, while setter Reagan Aponte had 25 assists. Senior outside hitter Jordyn Pfeffer had five kills, 11 digs and two aces.
“We moved London over to the outside, so that we can get her a lot of touches. I thought we handled all those adjustments on the fly pretty well,” Pence said.
NOTES — Waller won the JV match 23-25, 28-26, 25-17, the freshman A match 25-19, 22-25, 25-22 and the freshman B match 25-13, 22-25, 25-19. ... Rudder will play at A&M Consolidated on Friday at Tiger Gym. Consol swept Katy Paetow 25-22, 25-23, 25-13 on Tuesday.