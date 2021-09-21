Rudder volleyball team sweeps Waller in District 19-5A play

The second set was much tighter with nine ties, and Waller’s first lead of the match at 6-5 thanks to a kill from freshman Kenadii Winfrey and three service errors by Rudder.

The Lady Bulldogs went on a 4-0 run for a six-point lead later in the set, but Rudder continued to capitalize on Waller’s mistakes, earning 10 of its first 14 points off errors before using another 4-0 run to take back the lead at 18-17.

The set was tied four more times, but the Lady Rangers quickly put an end to the Lady Bulldog rally by earning their final three points with an ace from McGee, a Waller error and a kill from Singleton.

“That was a really good comeback,” Pence said. “I liked it too that we had to earn it back. It wasn’t one big string of points, and we had to chip away at it, so that showed a little character.”

Waller had almost 13 kills in the first two sets, putting Rudder freshman libero Gabby Baker to work. Pence said Baker, who finished with 21 digs, rose to the challenge.

“The reads that she’s making on several balls that they probably thought they scored, and she pops them back up and we’re still playing,” Pence said. “When we win those rallies, that’s even more amazing.”