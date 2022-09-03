Rudder volleyball team sweeps Waco University as Reagan Aponte reaches assist milestone

Rudder junior setter Reagan Aponte reached 2,000 assists for her career while running the Lady Ranger offense in a 25-6, 25-5, 25-6 victory over Waco University in nondistrict volleyball action Friday at The Armory.

Aponte had 34 assists and five aces in the victory, while Londyn Singleton had 11 kills and 12 digs, and Neeley Rutledge had six kills and six aces. Allison Layton also had eight kills for Rudder (27-6). Charity Rayford had six kills, and Gabby Baker had 11 digs.