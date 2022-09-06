 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rudder volleyball team sweeps Splendora in final district tuneup

SPLENDORA — Londyn Singleton had 12 kills and eight 8 digs, and setter Reagan Aponte had 30 assists, 13 digs and three aces to help the Rudder volleyball team sweep Spendora 25-23, 25-15, 25-11 on Tuesday in nondistrict play.

Neeley Rutledge also had eight kills and 18 digs, while Kimora Maxey had five kills and seven blocks, and Gabby Baker had 14 digs for the Lady Rangers (28-6), who will open District 21-5A play at Montgomery at 6 p.m. Friday.

Rudder’s JV (7-0) won 25-23, 25-19, and its freshman (11-1) won 25-22, 25-13. Rudder freshman Green (1-4) lost to Aggieland Homeschool 25-22, 25-18.

