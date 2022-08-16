 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rudder volleyball team sweeps Caney Creek on road to reach 11-1

CONROE — Rudder’s Londyn Singleton had nine kills, 11 digs and six aces, and setter Reagan Aponte had five kills and 24 assists to lead the Lady Rangers to a 25-9, 25-10, 25-12 win over Caney Creek in nondistrict volleyball action Tuesday.

Kimora Maxey had eight kills for Rudder (11-1), while Allison Layton had seven and Charity Rayford five.

Rudder’s JV improved to 3-0 with a 26-24, 25-13 victory, and Rudder’s freshmen (1-1) won 25-19, 25-13. Rudder’s Green (0-2) lost to Still Creek 25-13, 25-17, 25-22.

