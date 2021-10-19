Rudder volleyball team stifled by quick Magnolia attack in three-set loss

The Rudder volleyball team had won two straight in District 19-5A play but ran into Magnolia’s speedy attack Tuesday at the Armory as the Lady Bulldogs won 25-10, 25-15, 25-18.

Magnolia’s quick sets to its middle blockers caused confusion on Rudder’s side of the net, preventing the Lady Rangers (25-14, 6-8) from settling into their system during the first two sets.

“They played really fast, and I thought they did a really good job of, using a soccer term, switching the field and going against the flow,” Rudder head coach Jacky Pence said. “I thought that is where they were really effective.”

Magnolia junior middle blocker Alex Bull led all attackers with 15 kills. Senior middle blocker Brynn Botkin finished with seven kills, five aces and a team-high 10 digs.

Botkin’s effort on the service line put the first set out of reach for Rudder. She served 13 consecutive points, while tallying three service aces, and pushed Magnolia (27-15, 9-5) to a 19-8 lead.