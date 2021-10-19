Rudder volleyball team stifled by quick Magnolia attack in three-set loss

The Rudder volleyball team had won two straight in District 19-5A play but ran into Magnolia’s speedy attack Tuesday at the Armory as the Lady Bulldogs won 25-10, 25-15, 25-18.
Magnolia’s quick sets to its middle blockers caused confusion on Rudder’s side of the net, preventing the Lady Rangers (25-14, 6-8) from settling into their system during the first two sets.
“They played really fast, and I thought they did a really good job of, using a soccer term, switching the field and going against the flow,” Rudder head coach Jacky Pence said. “I thought that is where they were really effective.”
Magnolia junior middle blocker Alex Bull led all attackers with 15 kills. Senior middle blocker Brynn Botkin finished with seven kills, five aces and a team-high 10 digs.
Botkin’s effort on the service line put the first set out of reach for Rudder. She served 13 consecutive points, while tallying three service aces, and pushed Magnolia (27-15, 9-5) to a 19-8 lead.
“Everybody always talks about Brynn Botkin in the front row, but she kind of tore us up from the service line,” Pence said. “In game one and two, to me, that is where they separated — when she was on those big service runs and we tried to separate servicing patterns and we didn’t handle that. That part was disappointing.”
Botkins had a seven-serve streak in the second set to give Magnolia an 18-10 lead. The run also included two aces.
Rudder found some rhythm in the third set thanks to free-swinging senior middle blocker Asani McGee. The Lady Rangers were able to get the ball to McGee near the net for five kills in the final frame. She finished with a team-high eight kills. Rudder sophomore setter Reagan Aponte had 15 assists and 10 digs, and Gabby Baker had 11 digs.
“Sometimes I just want us to get up and hit it,” Pence said. “We try to find those holes, but if there isn’t a hole, it turns into an easy transition kill for them.”
Magnolia senior outside hitter Sydney Gentry had 10 kills, and sophomore Chloe Richards had eight. Magnolia setter Kira Braun had 38 assists.
Rudder will play at Waller on Friday then host A&M Consolidated next Tuesday. Both matches are scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
• NOTES — Magnolia won the JV match 25-20, 25-23 and the freshman A match 25-18, 25-18. Rudder’s freshman Green won 25-15, 19-25, 25-20.