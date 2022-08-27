 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rudder volleyball team places third at Dayton tournament

  • 0

DAYTON — The Rudder volleyball team finished third at the Dayton ISD tournament on Saturday.

The Lady Rangers (25-6) began the day with a 25-20, 25-18 victory over Bridge City then lost to Conroe Oak Ridge 19-25, 25-19, 15-12 in the Gold bracket semifinals. Rudder then beat Hardin 25-22, 19-25, 15-9 in the third-place match.

Rudder’s Neeley Rutledge had 26 kills and 27 digs over the three matches, while Allison Layton had 16 kills, and Londyn Singleton had 11 kills and 30 digs. Gabby Baker had 47 digs and five aces; Reagan Aponte 11 kills, 59 assists, 19 digs; Charity Rayford five blocks; Kimora Maxey nine kills, five blocks; and Addison Benavidez 19 digs, six aces.

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

NMSU Postgame: Macy Matula

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert