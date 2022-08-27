Rudder volleyball team places third at Dayton tournament

The Lady Rangers (25-6) began the day with a 25-20, 25-18 victory over Bridge City then lost to Conroe Oak Ridge 19-25, 25-19, 15-12 in the Gold bracket semifinals. Rudder then beat Hardin 25-22, 19-25, 15-9 in the third-place match.

Rudder’s Neeley Rutledge had 26 kills and 27 digs over the three matches, while Allison Layton had 16 kills, and Londyn Singleton had 11 kills and 30 digs. Gabby Baker had 47 digs and five aces; Reagan Aponte 11 kills, 59 assists, 19 digs; Charity Rayford five blocks; Kimora Maxey nine kills, five blocks; and Addison Benavidez 19 digs, six aces.