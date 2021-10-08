 Skip to main content
Rudder volleyball team outlasts Kay Paetow in District 19-5A play
KATY — Asani McGee had 16 kills, 10 digs and three blocks, and Londyn Singleton had 11 kills and 22 digs to help lead the Rudder volleyball team past Katy Paetow 26-24, 25-21, 19-25, 25-22 on Friday in District 19-5A action.

Reagan Aponte had 38 assists for Rudder (24-13), while Gabby Baker had 23 digs, and Neeley Rutledge had 20 digs.

Rudder’s JV (15-15) won 25-16, 25-22, while Rudder’s freshman (5-16) lost 25-18, 27-25. Rudder freshman Green (3-11) won 25-20, 25-23.

