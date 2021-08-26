 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rudder volleyball team opens Dayton tournament with three wins
0 comments

Rudder volleyball team opens Dayton tournament with three wins

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DAYTON — The Rudder volleyball team beat Vidor 25-18, 25-13, Dayton 25-17, 25-10 and Hardin-Jefferson 25-19, 25-18 to open play at the Dayton Invitational on Thursday.

Asani McGee had 25 kills and five blocks over the three matches for Rudder (16-5, 0-1), while Jordyn Pfeffer had 12 kills and 10 digs. Londyn Singleton had seven kills, 20 digs, four blocks and four aces. Gabby Baker had 22 digs and three aces. Reagan Aponte had 45 assists, 11 digs and seven aces, and Ashlyn Little had five aces.

Rudder will continue play at the tournament Friday.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Look to bet Matthew Stafford over 4,550.5 passing yards this season

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert