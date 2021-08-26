Rudder volleyball team opens Dayton tournament with three wins

Asani McGee had 25 kills and five blocks over the three matches for Rudder (16-5, 0-1), while Jordyn Pfeffer had 12 kills and 10 digs. Londyn Singleton had seven kills, 20 digs, four blocks and four aces. Gabby Baker had 22 digs and three aces. Reagan Aponte had 45 assists, 11 digs and seven aces, and Ashlyn Little had five aces.