Rudder volleyball team opens Dayton tournament with three wins

DAYTON — The Rudder volleyball team beat Vidor 25-18, 25-13, Dayton 25-17, 25-10 and Hardin-Jefferson 25-19, 25-18 to open play at the Dayton Invitational on Thursday.
Asani McGee had 25 kills and five blocks over the three matches for Rudder (16-5, 0-1), while Jordyn Pfeffer had 12 kills and 10 digs. Londyn Singleton had seven kills, 20 digs, four blocks and four aces. Gabby Baker had 22 digs and three aces. Reagan Aponte had 45 assists, 11 digs and seven aces, and Ashlyn Little had five aces.
Rudder will continue play at the tournament Friday.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!