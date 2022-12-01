 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rudder volleyball team names Londyn Singleton MVP for 2022

The Rudder volleyball team named Londyn Singleton its MVP for the 2022 season at the Lady Rangers’ annual team banquet Thursday night.

Reagan Aponte was named Rudder’s offensive MVP with Gabby Baker its defensive MVP and Addison Benavidez the newcomer MVP. Neeley Rutledge won the Ranger Heart Award.

For the subvarsity teams, Amari Carter (JV), Ximena Reyes (freshman) and Tori Caldwell (freshman Green) earned the Most Improved Awards, and Laynie Hernandez (JV), Kayla Pineda (freshman) and Destini Mack (freshman Green) earned the Best Teammate Awards.

