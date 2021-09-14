Rudder volleyball team loses at Magnolia West

MAGNOLIA — The Rudder volleyball team fell to Magnolia West 26-24, 25-11, 27-25 on Tuesday in District 19-5A play.
Asani McGee had 14 kills for Rudder (21-9), while Londyn Singleton had seven kills and 11 digs. Reagan Aponte had 27 assists and 12 digs. Neeley Rutledge had 10 digs and three aces, and Gabby Baker had 16 digs.
Magnolia West won the JV match 25-14, 23-25, 25-17, and the freshman A match 22-25, 25-18, 26-24. Rudder’s freshman Green team won 25-8, 25-23.
The Lady Rangers will play at Magnolia on Friday.
