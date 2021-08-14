Rudder volleyball team goes 3-0 at Tyler tourney

The Rudder volleyball team grabbed a trio of victories at the Tyler tournament, defeating Rusk 23-25, 25-13, 15-10, John Tyler 25-13, 25-14 and Tyler All Saints Episcopal 25-7, 25-9. Rudder on Friday was led by Neeley Rutledge who had 18 kills and 23 digs. She was complemented by Asani McGee (18 kills, 6 blocks), Londyn Singleton (12 kills, 9 aces, 14 digs), Jordyn Pfeffer (10 kills), Reagan Aponte (68 assists, 9 kills, 16 digs, 8 aces) and Gabby Baker (49 digs). Rudder will compete in the silver bracket of the tourney Saturday.
