 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rudder volleyball team goes 3-0 at Tyler tourney
0 comments

Rudder volleyball team goes 3-0 at Tyler tourney

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Rudder volleyball team grabbed a trio of victories at the Tyler tournament, defeating Rusk 23-25, 25-13, 15-10, John Tyler 25-13, 25-14 and Tyler All Saints Episcopal 25-7, 25-9. Rudder on Friday was led by Neeley Rutledge who had 18 kills and 23 digs. She was complemented by Asani McGee (18 kills, 6 blocks), Londyn Singleton (12 kills, 9 aces, 14 digs), Jordyn Pfeffer (10 kills), Reagan Aponte (68 assists, 9 kills, 16 digs, 8 aces) and Gabby Baker (49 digs). Rudder will compete in the silver bracket of the tourney Saturday.

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert