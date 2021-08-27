Rudder volleyball team goes 2-1 on Day 2 of Dayton tournament

DAYTON — The Rudder volleyball team beat Little Cypress-Mauriceville 23-25, 25-20, 15-7, lost to Spendora 18-25, 25-14, 15-12 and beat Port Neches-Grove 25-16, 25-14 on the second day of the Dayton Invitational on Friday.

Rudder’s Asani McGee had 33 kills, three blocks and 11 digs over the three matches, while Jordyn Pfeffer had 11 kills, and Audrianna Allen had 10 kills. Reagan Aponte had 65 assists, 16 digs and five aces. Londyn Singleton had nine kills, 23 digs and four aces, and Gabby Baker had 38 digs.

Rudder (18-6) will compete in the tournament’s Gold bracket Saturday. The Lady Rangers are 5-1 at the event through two days.