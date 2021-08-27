 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rudder volleyball team goes 2-1 on Day 2 of Dayton tournament
0 comments

Rudder volleyball team goes 2-1 on Day 2 of Dayton tournament

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DAYTON — The Rudder volleyball team beat Little Cypress-Mauriceville 23-25, 25-20, 15-7, lost to Spendora 18-25, 25-14, 15-12 and beat Port Neches-Grove 25-16, 25-14 on the second day of the Dayton Invitational on Friday.

Rudder’s Asani McGee had 33 kills, three blocks and 11 digs over the three matches, while Jordyn Pfeffer had 11 kills, and Audrianna Allen had 10 kills. Reagan Aponte had 65 assists, 16 digs and five aces. Londyn Singleton had nine kills, 23 digs and four aces, and Gabby Baker had 38 digs.

Rudder (18-6) will compete in the tournament’s Gold bracket Saturday. The Lady Rangers are 5-1 at the event through two days.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Look to bet Matthew Stafford over 4,550.5 passing yards this season

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert