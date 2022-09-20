Rudder volleyball team fights hard but can't slow down Magnolia

The Rudder volleyball team was at its best in the second set against Magnolia, but the Lady Bulldogs were just a little better in rolling to a 25-13, 25-23, 25-15 victory in District 21-5A play Tuesday night at The Armory.

Magnolia (18-7, 3-1) scored the night’s first six points and breezed through the first set. Rudder (29-9, 1-3) played much better to start the second set, and it appeared Magnolia’s focus had waned. The set was tied nine times early, the last at 12. The Lady Bulldogs started playing with more emotion, but so did the Lady Rangers as they made remarkable plays.

A dink shot by Rudder’s Londyn Singleton sparked the Lady Rangers to a 15-12 lead, their first of five times to take a three-point advantage. The last was at 21-18 on a kill by senior outside hitter Neeley Rutledge.

Magnolia leaned on its firepower at the net to gain momentum. Senior middle hitter Alexis Bull had a kill and a block sandwiched around a kill by sophomore Haley Herndon to tie the set, forcing a Rudder timeout.

The Lady Bulldogs grabbed a 23-21 lead on a kill by junior outside hitter Chloe Richards and a kill by Bull off an assist from Whitney Harper. Those crucial points came with senior setter Kira Braun on the service line. She was serving when Magnolia opened the match.

A Rudder hitting error gave Magnolia its 24th point, and Magnolia clinched the set on a Rudder serving error.

The third set was somewhat anticlimactic after the riveting second set.

“I’m actually very pleased with how well we played tonight,” Rudder head coach Jacky Pence said. “We actually played really well. We passed really well, so that usually gives you some choices.”

Pence spent much of the second set smiling and patting players on the back as they hung with Magnolia’s potent offense.

“They’ve got a lot of offensive firepower over there,” Pence said. “But I thought we had a lot of nice rallies in the whole match.”

The problem for Rudder: Magnolia won almost all of the longer rallies except in the second set.

“That’s where all that offensive firepower they have and the experience they have [shows],” Pence said.

Singleton ended with nine kills. Rutledge had four kills and 12 digs. Sophomore Gabby Baker had 22 digs, several of them drawing “oohs!” from the crowd and leading to long points. Junior Reagan Aponte had 23 assists, and senior Allison Layton five kills.

Magnolia’s Bull and Herndon combined for seven kills in the first set and 10 more in the second. They had seven more in the third set, but others joined in as Magnolia never trailed, jumping to a 7-3 lead and didn’t let up.

Pence bemoaned the fact they left an open net at times, and Magnolia had the firepower to make Rudder pay.

Bull ended with 16 kills, Richards 12 and Herndon 11. The Lady Bulldogs had 80 digs and 43 assists, 36 by junior Kira Braun.

“That’s the blessing and curse of this district,” Pence said. “Every night is like a playoff night. I just thought they beat us. I always say I can sleep OK if you get beat, but play well, and I thought we played well. I was proud of my kids.”

It was Magnolia’s third straight victory, completing a first-half sweep of the Bryan-College Station schools after topping College Station in five sets and A&M Consolidated in four after getting swept by district leader Brenham.

Magnolia won the JV match 25-16, 25-8. The Magnolia freshmen won 25-11, 25-11 and Magnolia’s freshman B team beat the Rudder freshman Green 25-8, 25-15.