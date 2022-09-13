Rudder volleyball team falls in four sets to Magnolia West after hot start

In front of a raucous and roaring crowd at The Armory on Tuesday night, the Rudder volleyball team got off to a fast start against Magnolia West, but the Lady Rangers couldn’t sustain the early momentum and fell 19-25, 25-14, 25-9, 25-15 in District 21-5A play.

The loss snapped a five game win streak for Rudder (29-6, 1-1).

“I thought we played like we’ve been playing the last six weeks or so in the first set, and then we maybe kind of surprised Mag West,” Rudder head coach Jacky Pence said. “Maybe they didn’t know we could play, and then they kicked it up a big notch, and we didn’t match it.”

The Lady Rangers came out fired up in the opening set, and Allison Layton got things started with a block and later a kill to put Rudder up 4-2. Magnolia West battled back from the early deficit and took advantage of some Rudder errors to take a 10-8 lead.

Layton had another block to tie things up before Londyn Singleton reeled off three straight kills to give the Lady Rangers a 13-10 lead. Two straight Rudder points gave it a 15-12, and after a Magnolia West timeout, the Lady Rangers extended their lead with three more points behind blocks from Layton and Kimora Maxey.

Both teams took advantage of some late passing errors, but Rudder held on to win the set.

The second set was a back-and-forth affair early with the teams still deadlocked at 11-11. But the Lady Mustangs used two kills and two Rudder errors to take a 15-11 lead and never looked back.

Pence said Magnolia West outside hitter Evyn Snook was a huge factor in the Lady Mustangs turning things around.

“We of course knew Evyn was a really good hitter, but she destroyed us from the service line,” Pence said. “And we haven’t had anyone do that to us the whole season so far.”

Magnolia West jumped ahead in the third set by scoring the first eight points before Ruder got on the scoreboard thanks to a Lady Mustang error. Rudder tried to rally and cut the deficit to 12-6, but another 8-0 run by Magnolia West gave it a 20-6, and the Lady Mustangs cruised the rest of the frame.

Trying to force a fifth set, Rudder’s passing struggles and Snook’s play ended up being the difference maker in the fourth set.

“We were ready to go five,” Pence said. “We knew we could play with them. We knew we can play. The whole passing thing was a huge issue for us tonight, which was puzzling. We were all like wait, what’s happening here. We’ve been doing really well passing.

“All credit to Evyn. As the kids say, she served us off the court. Her service work was the difference I thought. They played really well. Mag West played really well, and a lot of the squirrelly kind of stuff sometimes just does fall your way and sometimes they don’t. It felt like a lot of those weird things were happening for their benefit.”

Neeley Rutledge led Rudder in kills with eight and had 15 digs. Singleton had seven kills and 11 digs. Reagan Aponte added 23 assists and 20 digs, and Gabby Baker had 18 digs, while Addison Benavidez had 14. Layton led Rudder in blocks with three, while Maxey and Charity Rayford each finished with two.

Rudder hits the road next for a district showdown at Brenham at 6 p.m. Friday.