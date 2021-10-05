Rudder volleyball team falls at Katy Jordan

KATY — The Rudder volleyball team lost to Katy Jordan 23-25, 25-21, 25-21, 25-19 on Tuesday in District 19-5A play.
Neeley Rutledge had 15 kills, 12 digs and four aces for Rudder (23-13), while Londyn Singleton had 11 kills. Reagan Aponte had 11 digs and 33 assists, and Gabby Baker had 25 digs.
Katy Jordan won the JV match 25-19, 25-23, the freshman A match 25-12, 25-17 and the freshman B match 25-10, 25-15.
The Lady Rangers will play at Katy Paetow on Friday.
