Rudder volleyball team earns split with 3-set victory over Huntsville

It didn’t take long for the Rudder volleyball team to test its resiliency. The Lady Rangers bounced back from a tough season-opening loss against Lexington with a solid 25-19, 25-10, 25-18 victory over the Huntsville Lady Hornets in Tuesday’s finale of a tri-match at The Armory.

Rudder never trailed in the first two games against Huntsville, grabbing leads of 11-3 and 10-1. Huntsville stayed close in the third game until Rudder had an 8-2 run for a 15-8 lead. The Lady Rangers had too much firepower for the Lady Hornets with senior middle blocker Asani McGee leading the way. She was complemented by smart, cohesive play by her teammates.

“We have a pretty small team this year, so I like that, it makes us a little more like a family,” veteran Rudder coach Jackie Pence said. “But it also limits your options sometimes, so we are going to really learn to rely on each other. We’ll have to spread it around to be effective.”

They were certainly in sync against Huntsville.

Setter Reagan Aponte had a great opening day with 55 assists in the two matches.

“She’s running the show, she’s a sophomore,” Pence said. “She got some time on the court last year, but this year it’s her team.”