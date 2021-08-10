Rudder volleyball team earns split with 3-set victory over Huntsville

It didn’t take long for the Rudder volleyball team to test its resiliency. The Lady Rangers bounced back from a tough season-opening loss against Lexington with a solid 25-19, 25-10, 25-18 victory over the Huntsville Lady Hornets in Tuesday’s finale of a tri-match at The Armory.
Rudder never trailed in the first two games against Huntsville, grabbing leads of 11-3 and 10-1. Huntsville stayed close in the third game until Rudder had an 8-2 run for a 15-8 lead. The Lady Rangers had too much firepower for the Lady Hornets with senior middle blocker Asani McGee leading the way. She was complemented by smart, cohesive play by her teammates.
“We have a pretty small team this year, so I like that, it makes us a little more like a family,” veteran Rudder coach Jackie Pence said. “But it also limits your options sometimes, so we are going to really learn to rely on each other. We’ll have to spread it around to be effective.”
They were certainly in sync against Huntsville.
Setter Reagan Aponte had a great opening day with 55 assists in the two matches.
“She’s running the show, she’s a sophomore,” Pence said. “She got some time on the court last year, but this year it’s her team.”
The goal for Rudder this year is to run an offense and just not set up a hitter, Pence said.
“That will be a challenge for her, but she’s shown a lot of maturity from last year to this year and that’s encouraging,” Pence said.
Junior outside hitter Neeley Rutledge added 28 digs in the two matches.
“She’s a little sparkplug,” Pence said. “Kids love to play with her and around her. She makes [her teammates] better, she’s very dynamic.”
Leading the way for Rudder was McGee. The 5-foot-8 leaper had 22 kills and 10 blocks.
“She plays higher than anybody I know,” Pence said. “She can touch the basketball rim.”
Junior middle blocker Londyn Singleton added 14 kills. She had all the service points as Rudder took a 7-0 lead in the second game.
“She did a nice job, we were trying to get the ball to her and Asani tonight, they were our most effective scorers,” Pence said.
Freshman libero Gabby Baker had 37 digs in a solid varsity debut.
Tuesday’s action started with Lexington grabbing a 25-22, 25-23, 19-25, 25-12 victory over Rudder in a match that lasted more than two hours.
“Lexington was amazingly scrappy,” Pence said. “They just did a great job of keeping the ball off the floor, frustrating us.”
Rudder lost big leads in the first two games before coming through and forcing game four.
“We didn’t give [those first two games up], they earned them back,” Pence said.
Lexington, ranked eighth in Class 3A by the Texas Girls Coaches Association, reached the Class 3A regional semifinals last season. The Lady Eagles prevailed in the battle of green-clad teams at The Armory as they also defeated Huntsville 25-8, 25-14, 25-23, rallying from a 21-17 deficit to win the last game.
Huntsville was plagued by self-inflicted errors, but did get solid play from 6-1 junior middle blocker Madison Grekstas and junior setter Natalie Hesterman, both returning starters. Rudder built its lead in the first game to 17-8 before Grekstas had a couple kills and a couple hitting errors by the Lady Rangers cut their lead to 22-19. Pence took a timeout and Rudder reeled off three straight points. Huntsville had two players run into each other attempting to return a volley, Rudder outside hitter Audri Allen had a block and Rutledge finished it with a service ace.
Rudder was in control the rest of the way.
“We’ve faced Huntsville on opening night the last several years, having some really close matches with them, so it was fun to get a win against Huntsville, they’ve been kind of a nemesis for us,” Pence said. “It’ll give us a little bit of confidence.”
Huntsville, which won 16-5A last season and reached the area round of the playoffs, had four players out with injuries, said head coach Cody Hassell, who was the head coach at Anderson-Shiro before moving to Huntsville starting with the 2016-17 season.
The Rudder JV team defeated Lexington 25-13, 25-22 and Huntsville 28-26, 25-17. Huntsville’s freshmen beat Rudder 25-13, 14-25, 15-9 and Lexington’s freshmen beat the Rudder Green 25-14, 25-20.
The Rudder varsity will play in the Tyler tournament Thursday through Saturday.