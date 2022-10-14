Rudder volleyball team drops road match at Magnolia

Rudder’s Londyn Singleton had 12 kills and 10 digs. Allison Layton had eight kills. Neeley Rutledge had seven kills and 20 digs. Kimora Maxey had five kills and three blocks, and Reagan Aponte had 36 assists, four kills and three aces. Gabby Baker added 19 digs, and Addison Benavidez had 14 digs for the Lady Rangers (30-15, 2-9).