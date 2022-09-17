 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rudder volleyball team drops district match at Brenham

  • 0

BRENHAM — The Rudder volleyball team fell behind early and couldn’t rally against Brenham, losing 25-13, 25-19, 25-15 on Friday in District 21-5A play.

Neeley Rutledge had seven kills and 8 digs for Rudder (29-8, 1-2), while Kimora Maxey had six kills. Charity Rayford had three blocks. Gabby Baker had 18 digs, and Reagan Aponte had 21 assists.

Rudder’s JV (8-3, 0-3) lost 25-11, 25-15, and Rudder’s freshmen (11-5, 0-3) lost 25-8, 25-15.

The Lady Rangers are schedule to host Magnolia in district play at 6 p.m. Tuesday at The Armory.

