Rudder volleyball team beats Katy Jordan 3-0
Asani McGee had 15 kils and four blocks, and Jordyn Pfeffer had 12 kills to pace the Rudder volleyball team’s 26-24, 25-18, 25-22 victory over Katy Jordan on Friday in District 19-5A action at The Armory.

Neeley Rutledge had seven kills and 12 digs for Rudder (19-7), while Londyn Singleton had six kills, eight digs and two blocks, and Reagan Aponte had 43 assists and eight digs.

Rudder’s JV improved to 7-5 with a 12-25, 25-18, 25-23 victory. Katy Jordan won the freshman A match 25-10, 25-10 and the freshman B match 25-11, 25-13.

