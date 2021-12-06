Rudder volleyball team announces team awards

Senior middle blocker Asani McGee was named offensive MVP at the Rudder volleyball team’s annual banquet on Monday. She was also recognized for holding four program records, including the single-match block record (9), season blocks (116), career blocks (320) and career kills (1,115).

The Lady Rangers’ Reagan Aponte was named overall MVP, while Gabby Baker won defensive MVP and newcomer of the year. Victoria Patranella earned the Ranger Heart Award.

On JV, Kimora Maxey earned most improved and Daya Ponce won best teammate; on the green team, Alex Herrera won most improved, while Emalyn Morton earned best teammate; and on the freshman team, Destini Mack won most improved, and Paris Mitchell and Sophia Menchaca shared the best teammate award.