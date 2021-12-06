 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rudder volleyball team announces team awards
0 comments

Rudder volleyball team announces team awards

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Senior middle blocker Asani McGee was named offensive MVP at the Rudder volleyball team’s annual banquet on Monday. She was also recognized for holding four program records, including the single-match block record (9), season blocks (116), career blocks (320) and career kills (1,115).

The Lady Rangers’ Reagan Aponte was named overall MVP, while Gabby Baker won defensive MVP and newcomer of the year. Victoria Patranella earned the Ranger Heart Award.

On JV, Kimora Maxey earned most improved and Daya Ponce won best teammate; on the green team, Alex Herrera won most improved, while Emalyn Morton earned best teammate; and on the freshman team, Destini Mack won most improved, and Paris Mitchell and Sophia Menchaca shared the best teammate award.

logo rudder.tif
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Buzz Williams Radio Show: Episode 5

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert