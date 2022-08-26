 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rudder volleyball team advances to Gold bracket at Dayton tournament

DAYTON — The Rudder volleyball team went 2-1 in pool play on Day 2 of the Dayton ISD tournament on Friday to advance to the event’s Gold bracket.

Rudder (23-5) beat Vidor 25-22, 25-23 and Harker Heights 25-17, 25-15 and lost to Conroe 29-27, 17-25, 15-13. The Lady Rangers’ Londyn Singleton had 15 kills, 13 aces and 23 digs over the three matches, while Kimora Maxey had 14 kills and three blocks. Allison Layton had 10 kills and five blocks. Gabby Baker had 30 digs; Addison Benavidez nine aces; Reagan Aponte 54 assists and 20 digs; and Neeley Rutledge 17 digs, eight aces.

