Rudder turns up the defense to beat Kingwood Park; Consol wins a pair to reach Aggieland Invite quarterfinals

Kingwood Park had fresh legs, but the Lady Panthers were no match for Rudder’s fast hands and feet as the Lady Rangers rolled to a 55-40 victory in second-round action of the 20th Annual Aggieland Invitational on Monday night at The Armory.
Also advancing to Tuesday’s quarterfinals were College Station and A&M Consolidated. The Lady Tigers of Consol defeated Ridge Point 63-35 in the first round and Copperas Cove 60-44 in the second round with both games played at Tiger Gym. Bryan split its two games in Division I action at Viking Gym, falling to Crosby 52-41 before beating Magnolia West 55-46.
The Rudder Lady Rangers grabbed a 74-54 victory over Klein in opening-round play of the three-day tournament, while Kingwood Park got a bye because Fort Bend Kempner withdrew. Rudder having to play an extra four quarters appeared to be a potential problem as Kingwood Park (11-7) jumped to 12-3 lead. Rudder missed 17 of its first 20 shots, but managed to earn five points off five turnovers in the final 90 seconds of the first quarter to pull within 14-9.
It was a preview of things to come as Rudder (8-7) outscored Kingwood Park 22-9 in the second quarter for a 31-23 halftime lead. Kingwood Park had nine turnovers in the quarter, leading to 15 Rudder points. Senior point guard Rakia Lee and junior shooting guard Brooklyn Person each hit 3-pointers off turnovers and senior forward Asani McGee converted an offensive rebound and added the free throw for a three-point play off a possession that started with a steal.
“We’re just trying to turn the corner as much as possible as far as working on our transition, whether it’s on the defensive end or the offensive end,” first-year coach Karla Calhoun said. “We’re just trying to build on that defense can create a lot of opportunities on offense.”
Rudder’s defense forced 29 turnovers that converted into 32 points. Kingwood Park had a devil of a time getting the ball across midcourt in the second quarter. The Lady Panthers had punch inside with junior forward Biva Byrd and senior center Savannah Wilson, each having 18 rebounds, but they had trouble scoring. Rudder’s defense in addition to clamping down on Kingwood Park’s perimeter game, harassed Byrd and Wilson into missing 18 of 23 field goals.
The Lady Panthers missed 13 of 14 field goals in the third quarter and had nine turnovers, but trailed only 40-30 entering the fourth quarter because Rudder made only 3 of 13 field goals and had five turnovers.
Lee ended any chance Kingwood Park had of possibly rallying with a dazzling three minutes, scoring all 11 of her team’s points to give the Lady Rangers a 51-32 lead. She hit an 8-foot pull-up jumper off a steal and 21 seconds later scored on a driving layup, leaning into the 6-foot-2 Wilson, drawing the foul, but couldn’t convert the 3-point play. Lee ended her 11-2 run with a 3-pointer, forcing Kingwood Park to take a timeout. When play resumed, Rudder forced another turnover and a sprinting Lee grabbed the ball before going out of bounds and threw a nifty pass to Person who scored.
“She’s been really trying to push to that next level,” Calhoun said of Lee. “It’s her senior year and she’s been doing a good job of giving it all on the court. I hope that’s one thing we can keep thriving off, keep doing your best, whether it’s on offense or defense.”
Lee ended with 26 points. Senior guard McGee added 10 points and eight rebounds. Freshman guard Alaina Hill had a team-high 10 rebounds. Byrd had 16 points for Kingwood Park and Aniah Cross added 10. Wilson had six blocks.
Lee also scored 26 against Klein, getting 15 in the first quarter in helping Rudder to a 21-14 lead. McGee added 16 points and Cameron Richards 12.
Sarah Hathorn, Claire Sisco and Katerina Gooden led the Lady Tigers to a pair of victories. Hathorn had 11 points, 10 assists, eight rebounds and three blocks against Ridge Point. Sisco added 15 points and three rebounds. Gooden chipped in with 12 points and four rebounds. Hathorn had 20 points, eight assists, seven rebounds and three steals against Cove. Mia Teran added 15 points and four rebounds. Sisco chipped in with nine points, three steals and three assists. Gooden had eight rebounds and six points and De'Shyreia Miles had six points.
Rudder will play Houston Christian at 2 p.m. Tuesday at The Armory, while A&M Consolidated will play Barbers Hill at Tiger Gym. Bryan will play Bellaire at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at College Station’s Cougar Gym.
Rudder 55, Kingwood Park 40
Numbers after name are: field goals made-attempted, free throws made-attempted, rebounds, fouls and points
KINGWOOD PARK (11-7) – Matti McDaniel 2-9 0-0 2 2 6; Aniah Cross 3-15 3-4 1 3 10; Biva Byrd 5-17 5-13 18 1 16; Katie Gerbasich 0-1 0-0 0 2 0; Arleigh Doehring 1-1 1-1 3 2 3; Savannah Wilson 0-6 5-8 18 3 5 Favor Rogers 0-0 0-0 0 0 0. Totals: 11-49 14-26 42 13 40.
RUDDER (8-7) – Rakia Lee 10-22 4-7 3 1 26; Brooklynn Person 3-8 0-0 0 2 8; Alaina Hill 1-4 1-4 10 1 3; Asani McGee 4-13 2-3 8 3 10; Ty’ara Webber 0-0 4-4 5 3 4; Cameron Richards 1-5 0-0 3 1 2; Mia Dorsey 0-0 0-0 1 2 0; Paris Mitchell 1-5 0-0 1 3 2; Aalaya Jones 0-0 0-0 1 1 0; Antonaja Doughty 0-0 0-0 0 1 0; Totals: 20-57 11-18 33 18 55.
GIRLS
Aggieland Invitational
Rudder 74, Klein 54
RUDDER - Rakia Lee 26, Brooklyn Person 8, Alaina Hill 2, Asani McGee 16, Ty'ara Webster 2, Cameron Richards 12, Mia Dorsey 3, Paris Mitchell 3
KLEIN - Jade Jurgens 7, Desiree Fields 8, India Alix 4, Victoria Henson 13, Abi D. 4, Katie Brown 11, Audrey Poston 11
Klein;14;17;10;11;—;54
Rudder;21;16;15;22;—;74
TOURNAMENT SCORES
Division I: College Station 64, Nacogdoches 36; Crosby 52, Bryan 41; A&M Consolidated 63, Ridge Point 35; Rudder 74, Klein 54; Kingwood 34, New Caney 24; Cypress Ridge 50, Magnolia West 40; Copperas Cove 48, Dickinson 40; Kempner bye; Allen bye; Katy Seven Lakes 67, Houston Bellaire 35; Barbers Hill bye; Lufkin bye; Cypress Springs 49, Conroe Grand Oaks 39; Killeen Ellison 62, Houston Second Baptist 45; Houston Fulshear bye; Houston Christian 55, Pflugerville Hendrickson 46; Nacogdoches 33, New Caney 24; Bryan 55, Magnolia West 46; Dickinson 54, Ridge Point 41; Bellaire 57, Second Baptist 46; College Station 65, Kingwood 21; Crosby 55, Cypress Ridge 35; A&M Consolidated 60, Copperas Cove 44; Rudder 55, Kingwood Park 40; Allen 51, Cypress Springs 24; Seven Lakes 45, Killeen Ellison 37; Barbers Hill 39, Fulshear 34; Houston Christian 71, Lufkin 33
Division II: Aggieland Homeschool 40, Lutheran South 36; Hearne 29, Hudson 28; Marlin bye; Somerville 44, Onalaska 39; Alvarado 48, Houston Washington 27; Pollok Central 54, Splendora 18; Fairfield 70, Episcopal 54; China Spring 59, Yoakum 23; Fredericksburg 67, Aggieland Homeschool 36; Glen Rose 67, Hearne 30; Marlin 45, Boling 39; Evadale 54, Alvarado 48; Pollok Central 47, Pittsburg 46; Fairfield 65, John Paul II 47; Tyler Chapel Hill 51, China Spring 49