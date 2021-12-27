Rudder turns up the defense runs away from Kingwood Park

“We’re just trying to turn the corner as much as possible as far as working on our transition, whether it’s on the defensive end or the offensive end,” first-year coach Karla Calhoun said. “We’re just trying to build on that defense can create a lot of opportunities on offense.”

Rudder’s defense forced 29 turnovers that converted into 32 points. Kingwood Park had a devil of a time getting the ball across midcourt in the second quarter. The Lady Panthers had punch inside with junior forward Biva Byrd and senior center Savannah Wilson, each having 18 rebounds, but they had trouble scoring. Rudder’s defense in addition to clamping down on Kingwood Park’s perimeter game, harassed Byrd and Wilson into missing 18 of 23 field goals.

The Lady Panthers missed 13 of 14 field goals in the third quarter and had nine turnovers, but trailed only 40-30 entering the fourth quarter because Rudder made only 3 of 13 field goals and had five turnovers.