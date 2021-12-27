Rudder turns up the defense runs away from Kingwood Park

Kingwood Park had fresh legs, but the Lady Panthers were no match for Rudder’s fast hands and feet as the Lady Rangers rolled to a 55-40 victory in second-round action of the 20th Annual Aggieland Invitational on Monday night at The Armory.
Also advancing to Tuesday’s quarterfinals were College Station and A&M Consolidated. The Lady Tigers of Consol defeated Ridge Point 63-35 in the first round and Copperas Cove 60-44 in the second round with both games played at Tiger Gym. Bryan split its two games in Division I action at Viking Gym, falling to Crosby 52-41 before beating Magnolia West 55-46.
The Rudder Lady Rangers grabbed a 74-54 victory over Klein in opening-round play of the three-day tournament, while Kingwood Park got a bye because Fort Bend Kempner withdrew. Rudder having to play an extra four quarters appeared to be a potential problem as Kingwood Park (11-7) jumped to 12-3 lead. Rudder missed 17 of its first 20 shots, but managed to earn five points off five turnovers in the final 90 seconds of the first quarter to pull within 14-9.
It was a preview of things to come as Rudder (8-7) outscored Kingwood Park 22-9 in the second quarter for a 31-23 halftime lead. Kingwood Park had nine turnovers in the quarter, leading to 15 Rudder points. Senior point guard Rakia Lee and junior shooting guard Brooklyn Person each hit 3-pointers off turnovers and senior forward Asani McGee converted an offensive rebound and added the free throw for a three-point play off a possession that started with a steal.
“We’re just trying to turn the corner as much as possible as far as working on our transition, whether it’s on the defensive end or the offensive end,” first-year coach Karla Calhoun said. “We’re just trying to build on that defense can create a lot of opportunities on offense.”
Rudder’s defense forced 29 turnovers that converted into 32 points. Kingwood Park had a devil of a time getting the ball across midcourt in the second quarter. The Lady Panthers had punch inside with junior forward Biva Byrd and senior center Savannah Wilson, each having 18 rebounds, but they had trouble scoring. Rudder’s defense in addition to clamping down on Kingwood Park’s perimeter game, harassed Byrd and Wilson into missing 18 of 23 field goals.
The Lady Panthers missed 13 of 14 field goals in the third quarter and had nine turnovers, but trailed only 40-30 entering the fourth quarter because Rudder made only 3 of 13 field goals and had five turnovers.
Lee ended any chance Kingwood Park had of possibly rallying with a dazzling three minutes, scoring all 11 of her team’s points to give the Lady Rangers a 51-32 lead. She hit an 8-foot pull-up jumper off a steal and 21 seconds later scored on a driving layup, leaning into the 6-foot-2 Wilson, drawing the foul, but couldn’t convert the 3-point play. Lee ended her 11-2 run with a 3-pointer, forcing Kingwood Park to take a timeout. When play resumed, Rudder forced another turnover and a sprinting Lee grabbed the ball before going out of bounds and threw a nifty pass to Person who scored.
“She’s been really trying to push to that next level,” Calhoun said of Lee. “It’s her senior year and she’s been doing a good job of giving it all on the court. I hope that’s one thing we can keep thriving off, keep doing your best, whether it’s on offense or defense.”
Lee ended with 26 points. Senior guard McGee added 10 points and eight rebounds. Freshman guard Alaina Hill had a team-high 10 rebounds. Byrd had 16 points for Kingwood Park and Aniah Cross added 10.
Lee also scored 26 against Klein, getting 15 in the first quarter in helping Rudder to a 21-14 lead. McGee added 16 points and Cameron Richards 12.
Rudder will play Houston Christian at 2 p.m. Tuesday at The Armory, while A&M Consolidated will play Barbers Hill at Tiger Gym. Bryan will play Bellaire at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at College Station’s Cougar Gym.
Rudder 55, Kingwood Park 40
KINGWOOD PARK (11-7) – Matti McDaniel 2-9 0-0 2 2 6; Aniah Cross 3-15 3-4 1 3 10; Biva Byrd 5-17 5-13 18 1 16; Katie Gerbasich 0-1 0-0 0 2 0; Arleigh Doehring 1-1 1-1 3 2 3; Savannah Wilson 0-6 5-8 18 3 5 Favor Rogers 0-0 0-0 0 0 0. Totals: 11-49 14-26 42 13 40.
RUDDER (8-7) – Rakia Lee 10-22 4-7 3 1 26; Brooklynn Person 3-8 0-0 0 2 8; Alaina Hill 1-4 1-4 10 1 3; Asani McGee 4-13 2-3 8 3 10; Ty’ara Webber 0-0 4-4 5 3 4; Cameron Richards 1-5 0-0 3 1 2; Mia Dorsey 0-0 0-0 1 2 0; Paris Mitchell 1-5 0-0 1 3 2; Aalaya Jones 0-0 0-0 1 1 0; Antonaja Doughty 0-0 0-0 0 1 0; Totals: 20-57 11-18 33 18 55.