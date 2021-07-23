Rudder to host Ziggy Memorial Classic next month

Rudder is hosting the Zaria “Ziggy” Richards Memorial Classic basketball tournament and back to school bash on Aug. 14-15. Funds raised through the event will go to the Ziggy Memorial scholarship fund. The event will include four clinics on the first day covering health, education, accountability and financial literacy.
For more information, contact Willie Rich at 979-219-7354 or via email at z44comittee@yahoo.com.
