Rudder will host a send-off for its gymnastics teams at 10:15 a.m. April 20 as the Rangers head to the state meet in Rockwall. Fans are asked to gather along the sidewalk at the north entrance to the gym for the event.
Rudder to host state send-off for gymnastics teams next week
