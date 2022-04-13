 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rudder to host state send-off for gymnastics teams next week

Rudder will host a send-off for its gymnastics teams at 10:15 a.m. April 20 as the Rangers head to the state meet in Rockwall. Fans are asked to gather along the sidewalk at the north entrance to the gym for the event.

