Rudder’s Mia Guerrero struck out 11 and walked only three, but the Lady Rangers fell 8-5 to Magnolia West in 21-5A softball action Tuesday.

The Lady Rangers (11-14-3, 3-6) had eight hits, half of them by Jailynn White who also scored three times. Laynie Hernandez added two hits, driving in two.

Magnolia West (17-11, 4-5) is in fifth place, a game back of Magnolia in the battle for the district’s last playoff spot. Rudder will play Brenham at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Travis Fields.