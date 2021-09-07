Rudder serves way to a 3-1 win over Katy Paetow

Rudder senior outside hitter Jordyn Pfeffer rarely takes a turn on the service line for the Ranger volleyball team.
Tuesday, her string of 10 consecutive serves, including three service aces, helped the Lady Rangers finish off a dominant fourth set in clinching the 16-25, 25-19, 25-15, 25-19 victory over Katy Paetow in District 19-5A play on Tuesday night at The Armory.
In total, Pfeffer had four service aces in the match.
“I don’t know. I just had more confidence,” Pfeffer said. “I don’t usually serve, so it was a new one for me a little bit, but I was just in the game and put them in.”
What turned into a Rudder-led performance in later sets began full of errors. The Lady Rangers (20-8, 2-2) had a hard time getting into system through the first set and, when they did, attack errors left points on the court. Paetow (11-16, 0-2) rattled off a 5-0 run through the middle of the set to take a lead they wouldn’t relinquish in their lone victory.
“We made more hitting errors in the first set than we did in the entire match Friday night,” Rudder head coach Jackie Pence said. “We just pointed that out to them that we made so many errors and that it could only get better. I think that kind of loosened them up a little bit.”
Libero Gabby Baker held tough through several chaotic rallies, as a part of her 27 digs in the match.
“She’s a little freshman that is really doing well,” Pence said. “I was talking to her before one of the sets and she loves playing defense. She takes so much pride in keeping it off the floor and the reads that she makes on some of these hitters that are four years older than her is pretty incredible.”
After recording just five assists in the first set, sophomore setter Reagan Aponte was the recipient of good passing in the following three sets that resulted in 40 assists. Nine came in the second set. Aponte also added seven kills, 14 digs and three aces.
Aponte found senior middle blocker Asani McGee for five kills in the 25-19 win, as a part of a team-high 16 on the night. Two kills came in the home stretch of sealing the set win. McGee also swatted seven blocks in the game.
Aponte held the service line for the longest in the match, serving a 10-0 run for the Lady Rangers through set three. Sophomore outside hitter Neely Rutledge collected two of her 10 kills as the Lady Rangers closed out the set.
Thanks to Pfeffer’s serving, Rudder jumped to a 13-3 lead in the fourth set, but errors came back to bite once again. Paetow put together 5-0 and 3-0 runs late, cutting the lead to 22-18, but two kills from junior middle blocker London Singleton shut the door on the Lady Panthers.
Singleton had six kills and 14 digs in the match.
Ultimately, confidence and aggressive play pulled the Lady Rangers back into a match that was there for the taking, Pence said.
“That’s what we just kept saying is stay aggressive,” Pence said. “Anytime we were swinging, things were working out. Sometimes we tried to be a little too tricky and when the other team reads it, it basically becomes a free ball for them. So, we just keep telling them to keep swinging and stay aggressive and that seems to be our best hope for success.”
The Rudder JV (8-5) grabbed a 23-25, 25-21, 26-24 victory. The Paetow freshmen grabbed a 25-16, 24-26, 27-25 victory over the Rudder Green and another Paetow freshman team grabbed a 25-18, 24-26, 15-10 victory over the Rudder Green.