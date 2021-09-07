Rudder serves way to a 3-1 win over Katy Paetow

“She’s a little freshman that is really doing well,” Pence said. “I was talking to her before one of the sets and she loves playing defense. She takes so much pride in keeping it off the floor and the reads that she makes on some of these hitters that are four years older than her is pretty incredible.”

After recording just five assists in the first set, sophomore setter Reagan Aponte was the recipient of good passing in the following three sets that resulted in 40 assists. Nine came in the second set. Aponte also added seven kills, 14 digs and three aces.

Aponte found senior middle blocker Asani McGee for five kills in the 25-19 win, as a part of a team-high 16 on the night. Two kills came in the home stretch of sealing the set win. McGee also swatted seven blocks in the game.

Aponte held the service line for the longest in the match, serving a 10-0 run for the Lady Rangers through set three. Sophomore outside hitter Neely Rutledge collected two of her 10 kills as the Lady Rangers closed out the set.

Thanks to Pfeffer’s serving, Rudder jumped to a 13-3 lead in the fourth set, but errors came back to bite once again. Paetow put together 5-0 and 3-0 runs late, cutting the lead to 22-18, but two kills from junior middle blocker London Singleton shut the door on the Lady Panthers.