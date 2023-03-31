AUSTIN — Rudder senior Nathan Figgers won the boys high jump with a clearance of 7 feet, 1 inch at the Texas Relays on Friday at Mike A. Myers Stadium.
Figgers missed once at 6-10 but advanced on his next jump then broke a six-way tie at the time by clearing 7-0 on his third and final attempt. He missed twice at 7-1 but cleared it on his third attempt then took one shot at 7-2 before settling for the gold medal. Figgers is the first Rudder athlete to win a gold medal at the Texas Relays.
Dallas Wilson senior Isaac Onuoha placed second via the tiebreaker at 6-10.
Bryan junior Tyson Turner finished 11th at 6-6.