The Rudder volleyball team’s 10-1 start has it ranked 11th in the Texas Girls Coaches Association’s Class 5A weekly state poll. Brenham (9-1) is 13th. Navasota (9-0) tops the Class 4A rankings. Leon (7-1) is second in Class 2A with Iola (7-1) fourth and Bremond (3-1) seventh.