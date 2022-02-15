Rudder rally falls short in 54-49 loss to Kingwood Park

MAGNOLIA — Rudder senior Rakia Lee scored 17 of her game-high 24 points in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough as the Kingwood Park Lady Panthers held on for a 54-49 victory in the Class 5A bi-district girls basketball playoffs Tuesday night.
Rudder (14-15, 10-6 in 19-5A) mustered only 25 points in the first three quarters but came within a point of matching that in the final eight minutes as Lee had eight buckets, including a 3-pointer. Junior Brooklynn Person chipped in with a 3-pointer and helped the Lady Rangers hold Kingwood Park to 12 points in the final period.
“They played their hearts out. I’m proud of our girls for not giving up,” first-year Rudder coach Karla Calhoun said. “We were down by like 20 points at one time. I just wish we had a couple more minutes. I think we would have topped it [off].”
The Lady Rangers struggled at the free-throw line, making 2 of 8 in the final quarter and 5 of 17 for the game. Kingwood Park was good enough to make it the difference, hitting 15 of 30 free throws.
The Lady Panthers did a lot of damage inside. Senior 6-foot-2 post Savannah Wilson had 18 points and 17 rebounds. Junior 5-9 forward Biva Byrd added 15 points and 22 rebounds. Wilson had 10 points in the second quarter, all but two coming at the free-throw line, and Byrd had five buckets in the third quarter as Kingwood Park built a 42-25 lead.
Rudder had a good start, scoring the game’s first seven points and led 13-9 after the first quarter.
“We had our mind in the game, and we had the stops we needed, and just about every shot we took went in the basket,” Calhoun said.
But Rudder didn’t score in the last two minutes of the first quarter and first six minutes of the second quarter as Kingwood Park went on a 15-0 run.
“[Their] defense picked up, but you have to recognize when you are in a drought, you have to find something,” Calhoun said.
Kingwood Park, which was the District 20-5A co-champion with Montgomery Lake Creek (27-7, 12-2), advances to play Pflugerville Weiss.
College Station (28-5), which beat Porter 76-36 in 5A play Monday, will face 15th-ranked Pflugerville (31-6) in area action at 7 p.m. Thursday in Rockdale. A&M Consolidated, which beat Montgomery on Monday, will play sixth-ranked Pflugerville Hendrickson (31-2) with time and location to be decided. Hendrickson beat Austin Crockett on Tuesday.
In 4A, Navasota beat Houston Yates 64-35 and Madisonville downed Carthage 68-22. Navasota (28-10) will play second-ranked Hardin-Jefferson (29-4) at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Conroe Grand Oaks, and Madisonville will play Burnet at 6 p.m. Friday in Rockdale.
In 3A, Franklin beat Caldwell 66-61 and will play Malakoff in area. Anderson-Shiro lost to East Bernard 48-26.
NOTES — Brazos Valley 2A bi-district results included Iola 38, West Hardin 27; Normangee 67, Deweyville 23; Mumford 41, Hull-Daisetta 17; Hearne 55, Flatonia 31; and Centerville 45, Frankston 41. Centerville will play Crawford in area action at 8 p.m. Thursday in Corsicana. Normangee will play Thorndale at 7 p.m. Friday in Giddings, and Mumford will play Hearne at 7 p.m. Friday at Consol’s Tiger Gym. Also in 2A, Leon lost to second-ranked Martins Mill 58-23, Milano to 24th-ranked Weimar 65-28 and Bremond to Bosqueville 53-36.
Kingwood Park 54, Rudder 49
RUDDER (14-15, 10-6 in 19-5A) — Rakia Lee 24, Brooklynn Person 8, Bryanna Turner 1, Asani McGee 8, Ty’ara Webber 2, Cameron Richards 6.
KINGWOOD PARK (23-10, 12-2 in 20-5A) — Makaylee Duhon 5, Matti McDaniel 3, Aniah Cross 11, Biva Byrd 15, Arleigh Doehring 2, Savannah Wilson 18.
Rudder;13;2;10;24;—;49
Kingwood Park;9;15;18;12;—;54