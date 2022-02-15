Rudder rally falls short in 54-49 loss to Kingwood Park

MAGNOLIA — Rudder senior Rakia Lee scored 17 of her game-high 24 points in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough as the Kingwood Park Lady Panthers held on for a 54-49 victory in the Class 5A bi-district girls basketball playoffs Tuesday night.

Rudder (14-15, 10-6 in 19-5A) mustered only 25 points in the first three quarters but came within a point of matching that in the final eight minutes as Lee had eight buckets, including a 3-pointer. Junior Brooklynn Person chipped in with a 3-pointer and helped the Lady Rangers hold Kingwood Park to 12 points in the final period.

“They played their hearts out. I’m proud of our girls for not giving up,” first-year Rudder coach Karla Calhoun said. “We were down by like 20 points at one time. I just wish we had a couple more minutes. I think we would have topped it [off].”

The Lady Rangers struggled at the free-throw line, making 2 of 8 in the final quarter and 5 of 17 for the game. Kingwood Park was good enough to make it the difference, hitting 15 of 30 free throws.